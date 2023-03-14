Is Malaika The Most Attractive Woman In B-Town?

Red kalidaar jacket: A.
Jaal work in white: A.
Embroidered bustier: A+.
Gharara pants: A.
Makeup: A+.
The strut: A+.
Her aura: A++.
Malaika Arora, like always, makes the grade with flying colours as a showstopper for designer Bhumika Sharma at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI being Bollywood's favourite fashion student.
IMAGE: Here she comes! The Lady of The Ramp. Speeding up pulses as she sashays in. Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
IMAGE: Look her in the eye and you are bowled over.
IMAGE: Always in dhoom machale mode.
IMAGE: A lehenga that sways in the wind and will make you the homecoming queen.
IMAGE: The sweeping, very feminine floral shrug in shades of pink and red over a plain lehenga was an inspired touch by the designer.
IMAGE: Malaika Arora, designer Bhumika Sharma at her side, apologises, as the curtains go down, for collecting so many hearts.