Is Malaika The Most Attractive Woman In B-Town?

Red kalidaar jacket: A.

Jaal work in white: A.

Embroidered bustier: A+.

Gharara pants: A.

Makeup: A+.

The strut: A+.

Her aura: A++.

Malaika Arora, like always, makes the grade with flying colours as a showstopper for designer Bhumika Sharma at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI being Bollywood's favourite fashion student.



Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Here she comes! The Lady of The Ramp. Speeding up pulses as she sashays in.

IMAGE: Look her in the eye and you are bowled over.

IMAGE: Always in dhoom machale mode.

IMAGE: A lehenga that sways in the wind and will make you the homecoming queen.

IMAGE: The sweeping, very feminine floral shrug in shades of pink and red over a plain lehenga was an inspired touch by the designer.

IMAGE: Malaika Arora, designer Bhumika Sharma at her side, apologises, as the curtains go down, for collecting so many hearts.