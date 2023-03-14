News
Is Malaika The Most Attractive Woman In B-Town?

Is Malaika The Most Attractive Woman In B-Town?

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
March 14, 2023 12:06 IST
Red kalidaar jacket: A.

Jaal work in white: A.

Embroidered bustier: A+.

Gharara pants: A.

Makeup: A+.

The strut: A+.

Her aura: A++.

Malaika Arora, like always, makes the grade with flying colours as a showstopper for designer Bhumika Sharma at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI being Bollywood's favourite fashion student. 

IMAGE: Here she comes! The Lady of The Ramp. Speeding up pulses as she sashays in. 
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Look her in the eye and you are bowled over. 

 

IMAGE: Always in dhoom machale mode.  

 

IMAGE: A lehenga that sways in the wind and will make you the homecoming queen. 

 

IMAGE: The sweeping, very feminine floral shrug in shades of pink and red over a plain lehenga was an inspired touch by the designer. 

 

IMAGE: Malaika Arora, designer Bhumika Sharma at her side, apologises, as the curtains go down, for collecting so many hearts.

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
