How Nushrratt Bewitched Mumbai In Just A Sweatshirt

How Nushrratt Bewitched Mumbai In Just A Sweatshirt

By REDIFF STYLE
March 14, 2023 08:57 IST
How can the B-Town wallahs not show up when their Manish Malhotra has a show?

While enthusiastic Chunky and Bhavna Panday were there to beti-cheer showstopper Ananya Panday, along with her BFFs Khushi and Shanaya Kapoor, the rest of the junta reengineered BKC into Bollywood for the evening as they turned out in droves to support the designer. 

IMAGE: A radiant Nushrratt Bharuccha forgot her pants. Who cares, bro.
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor, demure in a long comely brown dress, was only too happy to be there to clap for BFF Ananya. 

 

IMAGE: A pretty frock, Shanaya Kapoor.

 

IMAGE: Aditya Seal and Akansha Ranjan just wanna dance to Y.M.C.A.

 

IMAGE: Tisca Chopra made us feel the need to revise our necklace goals.

 

IMAGE: You Are The Dancing Queen, Young And Sweet, Only Seventeen: Sonal Chauhan just couldn't stop spinning like a top in her Manish Malhotra finery.

 

IMAGE: Soundarya Sharma in a wacky mini offered her most bizarro expression for the shutterbugs.  

 

IMAGE: MC Stan made sure the rupee stayed buoyant in his upbeat rapper gear. 

 

IMAGE: The candescent sequin-dripping gown should fetch glowing Antara Motiwala an award for Best Dressed Mommy-To-Be.

 

IMAGE: Chunky and Bhavna Panday were unable to contain their excitement. 
Utterly cute in their same-same outfits and matching smiles? 

 

IMAGE: Sunny Kaushal's flashy shirt and chess marshal blazer were thoda offbeat. 

REDIFF STYLE
