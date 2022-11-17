Amala Paul's BEST Fashion Moments

Amala Paul is a fashionable breath of fresh air.

Floral and geometric prints.

Flirty dresses.

Bold hues.

Bright bathing suits.

She'll dazzle you with her whimsical wardrobe.

Back in 2009, she made her acting debut with Neelathamara.

She has acted in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films and shot to fame for her role as the village belle in Mynaa (2010).

Her most recent OTT film as actor and producer was Cadaver, in which she played a pathologist.

IMAGE: A vibrant sight in a halter-neck jumpsuit, she showcases her love for florals and prints.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram

IMAGE: There's no such thing as too many colours in Amala's wardrobe.

IMAGE: Cutout neon swimsuit. Funky teal sunglasses. Aqua bandana. This is not your typical beach attire, but it works.

Kudos to the actress for pulling off a handful of trends in one go.

IMAGE: A pop of colour every now and then is a fun way to bring out her personal style.

She repeats the sunglasses, which is a refreshing departure from the oversized aviators.

IMAGE: Trust her to make a style statement every time she hits the beach.

IMAGE: She is a pretty sight in a red Ikat dress. The dainty choker adds a little glam to the outfit.

IMAGE: Can Amala do any wrong in the fashion department?

She plays up her low-key top with faux leather pants and starry shoes.

IMAGE: When you're a maximalist, a polka-dotted bustier and shredded white pants are the way to go on the beach.