Meet The Newest Member Of Chiranjeevi's Family

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lavanya Konidela Tripathi and Varun Tej Konidela/Instagram

Lavanya Konidela Tripathi and Varun Tej Konidela welcomed their baby boy on September 10, and shared a picture on Instagram with the caption: 'Our little man 10.09.2025.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chiranjeevi Konidela/Instagram

Varun's uncle Chiranjeevi welcomed the newest member into the family with a long post.

'Welcome to the world, little one!' he wrote, about his grandnephew.

'A hearty welcome to the newborn baby boy in the Konidela family. Heartfelt congratulations to Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on becoming proud parents.

'So happy for Nagababu and Padmaja, who are now promoted to proud grandparents.

'Wishing the baby boy all the happiness, good health, and blessings in abundance.

'May your love and blessings always surround our child.'

Chiranjeevi is Nagendra Babu's older brother.

Lavanya and Varun got engaged in June 2023 in Hyderabad and were married in Tuscany, Italy, the same year.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff