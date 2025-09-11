HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bigg Boss' Neelam Giri's Sweet Style

September 11, 2025 15:54 IST

Bhojpuri actor Neelam Giri is one of the sweetest contestants on Bigg Boss 19.

The 28-year-old from Ballia, Uttar Pradesh is a cutie off-screen too.

When she's not entertaining the audience with her latkas and jhatkas, Neelam is serving style goals with her simple, effortless style and makeup.

Bhojpuri actor Neelam giri

All photographs: Kind courtesy Neelam Giri/Instagram

She may not flaunt designer wear, but her 5 million followers admire her for her casual and natural style.

Bhojpuri actor Neelam giri

Adding a bit of colour and dazzle in this sequinned dress.

Bhojpuri actor Neelam giri

Here's some beach fashion that does not involve a bikini. Neelam elevates this blue tiered skirt with an accent belt.

Bhojpuri actor Neelam giri

She blends style with comfort in this black sheer top and high waisted denims.

Bhojpuri actor Neelam giri

An absolute stunner in this monochrome sari.

Bhojpuri actor Neelam giri

Effortless and chic, Neelam knows how to put her best fashion foot forward.

