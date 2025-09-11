Bigg Boss' Neelam Giri's Sweet Style

Bhojpuri actor Neelam Giri is one of the sweetest contestants on Bigg Boss 19.

The 28-year-old from Ballia, Uttar Pradesh is a cutie off-screen too.

When she's not entertaining the audience with her latkas and jhatkas, Neelam is serving style goals with her simple, effortless style and makeup.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Neelam Giri/Instagram

She may not flaunt designer wear, but her 5 million followers admire her for her casual and natural style.

Adding a bit of colour and dazzle in this sequinned dress.

Here's some beach fashion that does not involve a bikini. Neelam elevates this blue tiered skirt with an accent belt.

She blends style with comfort in this black sheer top and high waisted denims.

An absolute stunner in this monochrome sari.

Effortless and chic, Neelam knows how to put her best fashion foot forward.