Isn't Lavanya Just Purrfect?

In a world full of trends, Lavanya Tripathi would love to be timeless.

Effortlessly elegant, she has not only been brightening up her actor-hubby Varun Tej Konidela's world but also that of her followers.

The Femina Miss Uttarakhand 2006 started off as a model and moved to acting for the small screen with Pyaar Ka Bandhan back in 2009.

The Doosukeltha, Bramman and Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi actor is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer as well.

IMAGE: She looks at the 'bright side' in a cutout lilac number and pretty floral flats.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Lavanya Tripathi/Instagram

IMAGE: Spring makes her want to sing and show up in edgy black and white separates.

IMAGE: She is a pretty sight in a stunning hand-painted sari.

IMAGE: For her, 'Sunday Funday vibes' means dressing down yet looking stylish.

IMAGE: A style sweetheart, she doesn't need a reason to bloom in plaid trousers and a brown turtleneck.