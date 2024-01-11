News
Isn't Lavanya Just Purrfect?

By REDIFF STYLE
January 11, 2024 10:39 IST
In a world full of trends, Lavanya Tripathi would love to be timeless. 

Effortlessly elegant, she has not only been brightening up her actor-hubby Varun Tej Konidela's world but also that of her followers. 

The Femina Miss Uttarakhand 2006 started off as a model and moved to acting for the small screen with Pyaar Ka Bandhan back in 2009. 

The Doosukeltha, Bramman and Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi actor is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer as well.  

IMAGE: She looks at the 'bright side' in a cutout lilac number and pretty floral flats. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Lavanya Tripathi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Spring makes her want to sing and show up in edgy black and white separates. 

 

IMAGE: She is a pretty sight in a stunning hand-painted sari. 

 

IMAGE: For her, 'Sunday Funday vibes' means dressing down yet looking stylish. 

 

IMAGE: A style sweetheart, she doesn't need a reason to bloom in plaid trousers and a brown turtleneck. 

REDIFF STYLE
