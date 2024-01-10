Meet Hritiqa, The Newest Bombshell On The Block

Hritiqa Chheber is every inch the diva.

Her style is sleek, sexy and elegant and she loves showcasing her classiest, shimmering self on the gram.

The actor, who makes her debut with Jimmy Shergill's Operation Mayfair, is always up to the challenge of thrilling you with her fashion.

Never under-styled, she comes off like the belle of every event she has attended.

IMAGE: Perfect as a painting, she is fantastic in blue.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Hritiqa Chheber/Instagram

IMAGE: She puts her spin on the see-through trend with a knitted dress.

IMAGE: All she chooses to add to this stunning pic is youthful exuberance.

IMAGE: Lace is always a girl's best friend.

IMAGE: When you're on the go but want to stay chic like Hritiqa, opt for an off-the-shoulder dress.

IMAGE: Even when she opts for clean and minimal silhouettes, she teams it with her appealing confidence.

IMAGE: Once in a while, the actor also loves playing dress up in traditional separates.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com