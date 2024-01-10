News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Meet Hritiqa, The Newest Bombshell On The Block

Meet Hritiqa, The Newest Bombshell On The Block

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: January 10, 2024 12:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hritiqa Chheber is every inch the diva. 

Her style is sleek, sexy and elegant and she loves showcasing her classiest, shimmering self on the gram. 

The actor, who makes her debut with Jimmy Shergill's Operation Mayfair, is always up to the challenge of thrilling you with her fashion. 

Never under-styled, she comes off like the belle of every event she has attended.   

IMAGE: Perfect as a painting, she is fantastic in blue. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Hritiqa Chheber/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She puts her spin on the see-through trend with a knitted dress.  

 

IMAGE: All she chooses to add to this stunning pic is youthful exuberance. 

 

IMAGE: Lace is always a girl's best friend. 

 

IMAGE: When you're on the go but want to stay chic like Hritiqa, opt for an off-the-shoulder dress. 

 

IMAGE: Even when she opts for clean and minimal silhouettes, she teams it with her appealing confidence. 

 

IMAGE: Once in a while, the actor also loves playing dress up in traditional separates. 

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Meet Bride Ira's Gorgeous Sister
Meet Bride Ira's Gorgeous Sister
Sonal Chauhan Is On Fire!
Sonal Chauhan Is On Fire!
The Cute Girl From Jamal Jamaloo Kudu
The Cute Girl From Jamal Jamaloo Kudu
'CEO-mum bought cough syrup, planned child's murder'
'CEO-mum bought cough syrup, planned child's murder'
Harmanpreet not out of form, asserts coach Muzumdar
Harmanpreet not out of form, asserts coach Muzumdar
Govt Project Launches Hit All-Time Low
Govt Project Launches Hit All-Time Low
Hrithik's 10 Whistle-Worthy Entries
Hrithik's 10 Whistle-Worthy Entries

More like this

This Is Rakul's Favourite Thing To Do...

This Is Rakul's Favourite Thing To Do...

Life's A Desi Beach For Aashka, Elnaaz, Pia

Life's A Desi Beach For Aashka, Elnaaz, Pia

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances