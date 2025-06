Diana Penty’s got her style game on lock!

As she gears up for Detective Sherdil, we decode her top sartorial moments.

With a keen eye for trends and a bold approach towards mixing textures and colours, she turns the mundane into chic statements.

IMAGE: Diana Penty steps out in a cute gold knit top and distressed hot pants. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

IMAGE: She knows how to own the room -- layering a crisp white jacket over a dazzling sequinned jumpsuit, complete with cat eyeliner and a classic red pout.

IMAGE: Cross necklaces paired with denim tops? Staying on top of trends is second nature to Diana.

IMAGE: That bandeau top is both luscious and dangerous.

IMAGE: Clear heels are the rage now... and she pairs them with a pink off-shoulder gown and a bag dripping with charms.

IMAGE: She nails the soft grunge look with denim coords and lacy gloves.

IMAGE: Mixing corporate chic with artistic flair, she brings individuality to the forefront.

