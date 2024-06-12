News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Isn't Aahana Simply Jhakaas?

Isn't Aahana Simply Jhakaas?

By REDIFF STYLE
June 12, 2024 11:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Aahana Kumra's jhakaas style that's in sync with her bindass personality deserves a drumroll. 

For her, fashion is meant to be fun and uncomplicated.

The ICU actor packs a punch in pink, is gung-ho over swimsuits and her end-of-summer outfits include charming frocks and maxis. 

IMAGE: Aahana is all set to paint the town red in an off-the-shoulder that's undeniably elegant. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The party has started early for the style maven who pairs her bodysuit with latex pants. 

 

IMAGE: The knotted top and side cutouts help Aahana achieve perfection in a bathing suit. 

 

IMAGE: On a relaxed day, strappy floral dresses are the way to go. 

 

IMAGE: A casual co-ord set is perfect for a casual lunch. 

 

IMAGE: The actor gives off breezy, chilled out vibes in a kurta-palazzo set. 

 

IMAGE: Aahana poses by the poolside in a romper that's picture-perfect. 

 

IMAGE: The bikini gets a fun twist. 

 

IMAGE: White always works and this outfit is all the proof one needs. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Gurleen's Super-Fun Avatars
Gurleen's Super-Fun Avatars
That's What Suruchi Does Best
That's What Suruchi Does Best
Dazzling Naila
Dazzling Naila
#Cheating Trends After India's WC Exit
#Cheating Trends After India's WC Exit
Study Abroad: What You Must Know
Study Abroad: What You Must Know
First session of 18th Lok Sabha to begin on June 24
First session of 18th Lok Sabha to begin on June 24
Ram Teri Ganga Maili
Ram Teri Ganga Maili

More like this

Simple, Sweet Swathi

Simple, Sweet Swathi

Suhana, Shanaya Make The Ganji Look Super Hot

Suhana, Shanaya Make The Ganji Look Super Hot

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances