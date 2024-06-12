Isn't Aahana Simply Jhakaas?

Aahana Kumra's jhakaas style that's in sync with her bindass personality deserves a drumroll.

For her, fashion is meant to be fun and uncomplicated.

The ICU actor packs a punch in pink, is gung-ho over swimsuits and her end-of-summer outfits include charming frocks and maxis.

IMAGE: Aahana is all set to paint the town red in an off-the-shoulder that's undeniably elegant.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

IMAGE: The party has started early for the style maven who pairs her bodysuit with latex pants.

IMAGE: The knotted top and side cutouts help Aahana achieve perfection in a bathing suit.

IMAGE: On a relaxed day, strappy floral dresses are the way to go.

IMAGE: A casual co-ord set is perfect for a casual lunch.

IMAGE: The actor gives off breezy, chilled out vibes in a kurta-palazzo set.

IMAGE: Aahana poses by the poolside in a romper that's picture-perfect.

IMAGE: The bikini gets a fun twist.

IMAGE: White always works and this outfit is all the proof one needs.