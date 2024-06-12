Isn't Aahana Simply Jhakaas?

Aahana Kumra's jhakaas style that's in sync with her bindass personality deserves a drumroll.
For her, fashion is meant to be fun and uncomplicated.
The ICU actor packs a punch in pink, is gung-ho over swimsuits and her end-of-summer outfits include charming frocks and maxis.
IMAGE: Aahana is all set to paint the town red in an off-the-shoulder that's undeniably elegant.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram
IMAGE: The party has started early for the style maven who pairs her bodysuit with latex pants.
IMAGE: The knotted top and side cutouts help Aahana achieve perfection in a bathing suit.
IMAGE: On a relaxed day, strappy floral dresses are the way to go.
IMAGE: A casual co-ord set is perfect for a casual lunch.
IMAGE: The actor gives off breezy, chilled out vibes in a kurta-palazzo set.
IMAGE: Aahana poses by the poolside in a romper that's picture-perfect.
IMAGE: The bikini gets a fun twist.
IMAGE: White always works and this outfit is all the proof one needs.