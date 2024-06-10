Simple, Sweet Swathi

For Swathi Konde, it's about 'embracing the chaos and finding beauty in the madness'.
The actor who made her debut in Malayalam cinema with Pavi Caretaker, has a wardrobe full of gorgeous fits.
Simplicity is her style, along with her need to be unapologetically authentic, and she carries her saris with ease and the confidence of a seasoned pro.
IMAGE: A classic beauty, she shines in this red drape.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Swathi Konde/Instagram
IMAGE: Fuss-free separates are her go-to outfits.
IMAGE: She loves her prints too.
IMAGE: The sari is on her mind 24*7.
IMAGE: This is testament to the beauty of an unpretentious cotton suit done right.
IMAGE: The actor cuts a pretty figure in pink and sports a cute beanie to complete the look.
IMAGE: Draped in nine yards of luscious purple, she adds some drama to the silhouette with a peekaboo blouse.
IMAGE: Keeping it classy in green.