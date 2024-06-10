News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Simple, Sweet Swathi

Simple, Sweet Swathi

By REDIFF STYLE
June 10, 2024 12:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

For Swathi Konde, it's about 'embracing the chaos and finding beauty in the madness'. 

The actor who made her debut in Malayalam cinema with Pavi Caretaker, has a wardrobe full of gorgeous fits. 

Simplicity is her style, along with her need to be unapologetically authentic, and she carries her saris with ease and the confidence of a seasoned pro. 

IMAGE: A classic beauty, she shines in this red drape. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Swathi Konde/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Fuss-free separates are her go-to outfits. 

 

IMAGE: She loves her prints too. 

 

IMAGE: The sari is on her mind 24*7. 

 

IMAGE: This is testament to the beauty of an unpretentious cotton suit done right. 

 

IMAGE: The actor cuts a pretty figure in pink and sports a cute beanie to complete the look. 

 

IMAGE: Draped in nine yards of luscious purple, she adds some drama to the silhouette with a peekaboo blouse. 

 

IMAGE: Keeping it classy in green. 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Dazzling Naila
Dazzling Naila
How Faria Just Brightens Up Your Day
How Faria Just Brightens Up Your Day
VJ Kalyani Adores Black
VJ Kalyani Adores Black
Modi 3.0: Allies' Pressure Will Differ
Modi 3.0: Allies' Pressure Will Differ
Green Mobility To Get Bigger Boost Under Modi 3.0
Green Mobility To Get Bigger Boost Under Modi 3.0
Pink slips are out at Paytm as part of 'restructuring'
Pink slips are out at Paytm as part of 'restructuring'
SEE: Shastri Hails 'Inspirational' Pant
SEE: Shastri Hails 'Inspirational' Pant

More like this

Gurleen's Super-Fun Avatars

Gurleen's Super-Fun Avatars

That's What Suruchi Does Best

That's What Suruchi Does Best

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances