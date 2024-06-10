Suhana, Shanaya Make The Ganji Look Super Hot

The rainy season is knocking at the door but summer has not yet let go.

As the two seasons jostle for space, the weather can turn moody -- hot at time, comfortable at others and humid if you are anywhere near India's vast coastline -- making it difficult to decide what you should wear.

Let ganjis -- or vests -- to your rescue. They are comfy, versatile and airy.

Team it with tracks, denim pants or shorts for a winning choice. If you feel a chill coming on, throw on a shirt. For a more formal occasion, you could try a structured blazer.

These celebs are having all kinds of fun with the look.

IMAGE: Laidback weekends at home call for a muted colour scheme and a relaxed fit like Isabelle Kaif's black and grey combo.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isabelle Kaif/Instagram

IMAGE: Sanjeeda Shaikh layers her look by adding on an unbuttoned shirt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjeeda Shaikh/Instagram

IMAGE: She may not be in a sarson ka khet but Parineeti Chopra's yellow tee is definitely a reminder of the joys of Nature.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: Mouni Roy opts for the classic blue denim pants and a white ribbed gangi as she celebrates fuss-free, street-style goodness.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

IMAGE: Malavika Mohanan reaches out for her mini skirt and pairs it with a cropped pink vest and white sneakers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

IMAGE: Here she is, wearing her ganji with a veshti.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

IMAGE: Suhana Khan nails the preppy trend in her playful separates.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram