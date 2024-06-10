News
Suhana, Shanaya Make The Ganji Look Super Hot

Suhana, Shanaya Make The Ganji Look Super Hot

By REDIFF STYLE
June 10, 2024 10:44 IST
The rainy season is knocking at the door but summer has not yet let go.

As the two seasons jostle for space, the weather can turn moody -- hot at time, comfortable at others and humid if you are anywhere near India's vast coastline -- making it difficult to decide what you should wear.

Let ganjis -- or vests -- to your rescue. They are comfy, versatile and airy.

Team it with tracks, denim pants or shorts for a winning choice. If you feel a chill coming on, throw on a shirt. For a more formal occasion, you could try a structured blazer.

These celebs are having all kinds of fun with the look.

IMAGE: Laidback weekends at home call for a muted colour scheme and a relaxed fit like Isabelle Kaif's black and grey combo.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Isabelle Kaif/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sanjeeda Shaikh layers her look by adding on an unbuttoned shirt.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjeeda Shaikh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She may not be in a sarson ka khet but Parineeti Chopra's yellow tee is definitely a reminder of the joys of Nature. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mouni Roy opts for the classic blue denim pants and a white ribbed gangi as she celebrates fuss-free, street-style goodness. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Malavika Mohanan reaches out for her mini skirt and pairs it with a cropped pink vest and white sneakers. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Here she is, wearing her ganji with a veshti
Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Suhana Khan nails the preppy trend in her playful separates. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Can a ganji turn into a party look? Of course! Just take a style cue from Shanaya Kapoor.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

