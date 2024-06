If looking cute were a crime, Suruchi Saklani would be jailed a million times.

The Phooli actor has a classy vibe and shines brightly in whatever she wears.

Her style advice is: 'Solitude is a power. Learn to vibe alone first'.

IMAGE: Isn't this the best outfit to wear when you step out for a fun evening?

Photographs: Kind courtesy Suruchi Saklani/Instagram

IMAGE: Decked in shades of brown, she adds a playful twist with her gold chains and hoops earrings.

IMAGE: She loves dressing up in a bright sari that gives off festive feels.

IMAGE: Red and green is a colour combo that never fails and Suruchi pulls off the pahadi chori look effortlessly.

IMAGE: The actor dives into animal prints in a halterneck jumpsuit.

IMAGE: Isn't a cheery yellow sari a surefire way to add joy to any day?

IMAGE: She wows in a sexy drape that will make it to your party-ready mood board.