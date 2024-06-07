News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Gurleen's Super-Fun Avatars

Gurleen's Super-Fun Avatars

By REDIFF STYLE
June 07, 2024 13:20 IST
Return Ticket's Gurleen Chopra will make you want to incorporate some colour into your wardrobe. 

From rocking shocking pink to knocking your socks off in tangerine, she is sure to turn critics green with envy with her sartorial choices. 

Her head-to-toe get-ups are unapologetically chic.

IMAGE: Flawless in a blue chikankari kurta. 
She teams it with minimal make-up and lovely balis
Photographs: Kind courtesy Gurleen Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: How can we not heart her fuchsia pink off-the-shoulder gown?  

 

IMAGE: She amps up her pretty printed dress with salmon coloured beige heels and a funky hair-do. 

 

IMAGE: Nothing can beat the charm of a black outfit, especially when it is teamed with sheer and polka dots. 

 

IMAGE: The kudi Punjab di sizzles in orange without looking like a Jack-o'-lantern. 

 

IMAGE: She'll inspire you to wear florals boldly and proudly. 

 

IMAGE: She slays in tulle. Trust us when we say Gurleen can wow in practically any shade. 

 

IMAGE: She pulls off the T-shirt-hot pants combo with great ease. 

REDIFF STYLE
