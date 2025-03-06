Isha Malviya's Sassy Avatars

Isha Malviya has the right mix of style and sass and they reflect in her playful social media posts.

Currently, she is seen acting in the dramedy, Lovely Lolla, co-starring Gauahar Khan and produced by the actor-couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey.

IMAGE: Isha Malviya is absolutely nailing the crochet dress trend in a subtle beige hue. In this pic, she’s basically the poster child for sun-soaked bliss. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Isha Malviya/Instagram

IMAGE: She is glistening like gold in a tissue sari and lovely chandrakor bindi.

IMAGE: Isha makes a striking desi bride in heavy embroidered green lehenga and maximalist jewellery.

IMAGE: She’s all layered up in a plaid skirt, striking red trench coat and preppy shawl.

IMAGE: Her metallic ensemble? Let’s just say it’s so dreamy, she could practically star in a fantasy film as the huntress.

IMAGE: And that turquoise 'n' yellow beach dress? It’s like eye candy for the style-savvy.

IMAGE: This Barbie’s cruising through vacation heaven.

IMAGE: It seems like glossy makeup is her go-to for highlighting her best features.

IMAGE: She’s living proof that cream isn’t just a colour; it’s a mood.

