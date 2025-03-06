HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Isha Malviya's Sassy Avatars

March 06, 2025 09:12 IST

Isha Malviya has the right mix of style and sass and they reflect in her playful social media posts.

Currently, she is seen acting in the dramedy, Lovely Lolla, co-starring Gauahar Khan and produced by the actor-couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey.

Isha Malviya

IMAGE: Isha Malviya is absolutely nailing the crochet dress trend in a subtle beige hue. In this pic, she’s basically the poster child for sun-soaked bliss. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Isha Malviya/Instagram

 

Isha Malviya

IMAGE: She is glistening like gold in a tissue sari and lovely chandrakor bindi.

 

Isha Malviya

IMAGE: Isha makes a striking desi bride in heavy embroidered green lehenga and maximalist jewellery.

 

Isha Malviya

IMAGE: She’s all layered up in a plaid skirt, striking red trench coat and preppy shawl.

 

Isha Malviya

IMAGE: Her metallic ensemble? Let’s just say it’s so dreamy, she could practically star in a fantasy film as the huntress.

 

Isha Malviya

IMAGE: And that turquoise 'n' yellow beach dress? It’s like eye candy for the style-savvy.

 

Isha Malviya

IMAGE: This Barbie’s cruising through vacation heaven.

 

Isha Malviya

IMAGE: Sprinkling pearl-core magic like confetti!

 

Isha Malviya

IMAGE: It seems like glossy makeup is her go-to for highlighting her best features.

 

Isha Malviya

IMAGE: She’s living proof that cream isn’t just a colour; it’s a mood.

