Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Look Romantic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked glamourous -- and totally in love! -- as they arrived for the 98th Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Hollywood.

Key Points Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive at the 98th Academy Awards.

Priyanka is among the presenters of the night.

Priyanka and Jarvier Bardem presented the Best International Feature Film award.

Photograph: Daniel Cole/ Reuters

Priyanka Chopra looks demure, and Nick Jonas can't take his eyes off her.

Photograph: Daniel Cole/ Reuters

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Photograph: Daniel Cole/ Reuters

Priyanka wears a strapless white Dior gown and diamond jewellery for the occasion.

Photograph: Carlos Barria/ Reuters

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Photograph: Mike Blake/ Reuters

Priyanka later took the stage to present the Best International Feature Film award with Javier Bardem. Bardem wore a 'No to the War' and a button that mentions Palestine while presenting the award to Norway's Sentimental Value.