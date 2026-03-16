Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Look Romantic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked glamourous -- and totally in love! -- as they arrived for the 98th Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Hollywood.
Key Points
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive at the 98th Academy Awards.
- Priyanka is among the presenters of the night.
- Priyanka and Jarvier Bardem presented the Best International Feature Film award.
Priyanka Chopra looks demure, and Nick Jonas can't take his eyes off her.
See what we mean?
Priyanka wears a strapless white Dior gown and diamond jewellery for the occasion.
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Priyanka later took the stage to present the Best International Feature Film award with Javier Bardem. Bardem wore a 'No to the War' and a button that mentions Palestine while presenting the award to Norway's Sentimental Value.