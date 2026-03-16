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Home  » Movies » Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Look Romantic

Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Look Romantic

By REDIFF MOVIES
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Last updated on: March 16, 2026 09:00 IST

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Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked glamourous -- and totally in love! -- as they arrived for the 98th Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Hollywood.

Key Points

  • Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive at the 98th Academy Awards.
  • Priyanka is among the presenters of the night.
  • Priyanka and Jarvier Bardem presented the Best International Feature Film award.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Photograph: Daniel Cole/ Reuters

Priyanka Chopra looks demure, and Nick Jonas can't take his eyes off her.

 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Photograph: Daniel Cole/ Reuters

See what we mean?

 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Photograph: Daniel Cole/ Reuters

Priyanka wears a strapless white Dior gown and diamond jewellery for the occasion.

 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Photograph: Carlos Barria/ Reuters

Like Priyanka's look? VOTE!

 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Photograph: Mike Blake/ Reuters

Priyanka later took the stage to present the Best International Feature Film award with Javier Bardem. Bardem wore a 'No to the War' and a button that mentions Palestine while presenting the award to Norway's Sentimental Value.

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