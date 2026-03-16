Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley, Michael Jordan Win

One Battle After Another was among the big winners of the 98th Academy Awards, with five wins. A quick look at the winners.

Key Points One Battle After Another wins Best Film and Best Director.

Michael B Jordan wins Best Actor for Sinners.

Jessie Buckley wins Best Actress for Hamnet.

Actress in a leading role

IMAGE: Jessie Buckley speaks on stage after winning the Oscar for Best Actress for Hamnet. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

WINNER - Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Actor in a leading role

IMAGE: Michael B Jordan accepts the Oscar for Best Actor for Sinners. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

WINNER - Michael B Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best picture

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

WINNER - One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Actress in a supporting role

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

WINNER - Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Actor in a supporting role

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

WINNER - Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Directing

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

WINNER - Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Adapted screenplay

Bugonia, Will Tracy

Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro

Hamnet, Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell

WINNER - One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson

Train Dreams, Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Original screenplay

Blue Moon, Robert Kaplow

It Was Just an Accident, Jafar Panahi

Marty Supreme, Josh Safdie and Ronald Bronstein

Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt

WINNER - Sinners, Ryan Coogler

Documentary feature

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me In The Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

WINNER - Mr Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Documentary short

WINNER - All The Empty Rooms

Armed Only With A Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: Were and Are Gone”

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly A Strangeness

Animated feature

Arco

Elio

WINNER - KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Animated short

Butterfly

Forevergreen

WINNER - The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Cinematography

Frankenstein, Dan Laustsen

Marty Supreme, Darius Khondji

One Battle after Another, Michael Bauman

WINNER - Sinners, Autumn Durald Arkapaw

Train Dreams, Adolpho Veloso

Costume design

Avatar: Fire and Ash, Deborah L Scott

WINNER - Frankenstein, Kate Hawley

Hamnet, Malgosia Turzanska

Marty Supreme, Miyako Bellizzi

Sinners, Ruth E Carter

Film editing

F1, Stephen Mirrione

Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

WINNER - One Battle after Another, Andy Jurgensen

Sentimental Value, Olivier Bugge Coutté

Sinners, Michael P Shawver

International feature

It Was Just an Accident (France)

The Secret Agent (Brazil)

WINNER - Sentimental Value (Norway)

Sirât (Spain)

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

Live-action short

Butcher’s Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

WINNER - The Singers

WINNER - Two People Exchanging Saliva

Makeup and hairstyling

WINNER - Frankenstein, Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey

Kokuho, Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu

Sinners, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry

The Smashing Machine, Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein

The Ugly Stepsister, Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg

Original score

Bugonia, Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein, Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet, Max Richter

One Battle after Another, Jonny Greenwood

WINNER - Sinners, Ludwig Goransson

Original song

Dear Me from Diane Warren: Relentless

WINNER Golden from KPop Demon Hunters

I Lied To You from Sinners

Sweet Dreams Of Joy from Viva Verdi!

Train Dreams from Train Dreams

Production design

WINNER - Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle after Another

Sinners

Sound

WINNER - F1

Frankenstein

One Battle after Another

Sinners

Sirât

Visual Effects

WINNER - Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

Casting

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

WINNER - One Battle after Another

The Secret Agent

Sinners

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff