Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley, Michael Jordan Win

One Battle After Another was among the big winners of the 98th Academy Awards, with five wins. A quick look at the winners.
Key Points
- One Battle After Another wins Best Film and Best Director.
- Michael B Jordan wins Best Actor for Sinners.
- Jessie Buckley wins Best Actress for Hamnet.
Actress in a leading role
WINNER - Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Actor in a leading role
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
WINNER - Michael B Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Best picture
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
WINNER - One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Actress in a supporting role
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
WINNER - Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Actor in a supporting role
Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
WINNER - Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value
Directing
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
WINNER - Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Adapted screenplay
Bugonia, Will Tracy
Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro
Hamnet, Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell
WINNER - One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson
Train Dreams, Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar
Original screenplay
Blue Moon, Robert Kaplow
It Was Just an Accident, Jafar Panahi
Marty Supreme, Josh Safdie and Ronald Bronstein
Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt
WINNER - Sinners, Ryan Coogler
Documentary feature
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me In The Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
WINNER - Mr Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
Documentary short
WINNER - All The Empty Rooms
Armed Only With A Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: Were and Are Gone”
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly A Strangeness
Animated feature
Arco
Elio
WINNER - KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Animated short
Butterfly
Forevergreen
WINNER - The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters
Cinematography
Frankenstein, Dan Laustsen
Marty Supreme, Darius Khondji
One Battle after Another, Michael Bauman
WINNER - Sinners, Autumn Durald Arkapaw
Train Dreams, Adolpho Veloso
Costume design
Avatar: Fire and Ash, Deborah L Scott
WINNER - Frankenstein, Kate Hawley
Hamnet, Malgosia Turzanska
Marty Supreme, Miyako Bellizzi
Sinners, Ruth E Carter
Film editing
F1, Stephen Mirrione
Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
WINNER - One Battle after Another, Andy Jurgensen
Sentimental Value, Olivier Bugge Coutté
Sinners, Michael P Shawver
International feature
It Was Just an Accident (France)
The Secret Agent (Brazil)
WINNER - Sentimental Value (Norway)
Sirât (Spain)
The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)
Live-action short
Butcher’s Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen’s Period Drama
WINNER - The Singers
WINNER - Two People Exchanging Saliva
Makeup and hairstyling
WINNER - Frankenstein, Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey
Kokuho, Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu
Sinners, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry
The Smashing Machine, Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein
The Ugly Stepsister, Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg
Original score
Bugonia, Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein, Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet, Max Richter
One Battle after Another, Jonny Greenwood
WINNER - Sinners, Ludwig Goransson
Original song
Dear Me from Diane Warren: Relentless
WINNER Golden from KPop Demon Hunters
I Lied To You from Sinners
Sweet Dreams Of Joy from Viva Verdi!
Train Dreams from Train Dreams
Production design
WINNER - Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle after Another
Sinners
Sound
WINNER - F1
Frankenstein
One Battle after Another
Sinners
Sirât
Visual Effects
WINNER - Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners
Casting
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
WINNER - One Battle after Another
The Secret Agent
Sinners
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff