HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar's Most Bizarre Accessories!

Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar's Most Bizarre Accessories!

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

March 11, 2026 11:25 IST

x

We all love a good statement piece; but sometimes celebrities take things a step further with accessories that are downright bizarre (but beautiful).

From sculptural headgear to gold breastplates and bags that look like they belong in an art gallery, there stars prove that fashion is meant to be fun, experimental and occasionally a little weird.

Here are some of the most eccentric accessories our favourite celebs have dared to wear. 

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor

IMAGE: Never one to shy away from drama, Sonam turned heads at Diwali in a striking white rose neck harness worn over a white dress and paired with a rust-gold cape. Equal parts jewellery and sculpture, the piece looked like a bouquet blooming right around her neckline. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

 

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone

IMAGE: For the 25th anniversary celebrations of designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Deepika went full vintage glam with a dramatic headband featuring 3D black roses arranged like a halo. Oversized spectacles and statement jewellery made the look even more theatrical. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani

IMAGE: Making her debut at the Met Gala, a pregnant Kiara wore a sculptural gold breastplate that connected to a tiny golden heart with an umbilical cord-like chain; a powerful accessory symbolising motherhood while also serving major fashion goals. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

 

Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari Wagh

IMAGE: Sharvari kept things delightfully quirky with a fishbowl-inspired handbag featuring a goldfish motif. Styled with a tiny white top and skirt, the bag looked like it swam straight out of an art installation. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagram

 

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar

IMAGE: Bhumi leaned fully into futuristic fashion with rings shaped like liquid droplets wrapped in gold threads. She paired them with an ultra-mini bag suspended with crystals that was so tiny, it could probably hold little more than your patience. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

 

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra

IMAGE: While promoting her film The Bluff, Priyanka stepped out in a sheer black pirate-style hat with tassels cascading all around her face. Dramatic, mysterious and impossible to ignore. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

 

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya brought some fun glam to her Barbie-pink outfit with a quirky gold balti bag called Khloe’s Pot of Gold. The accessory came embellished with stacks of custom gold coins and a crystal-covered brass handle. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Avneet, Jiya, Rashmika Love Being Nerdy
Avneet, Jiya, Rashmika Love Being Nerdy
Look At What Ananya, Tejasswi Are Upto
Look At What Ananya, Tejasswi Are Upto
Anupama, Sara Swear By This Desi Staple
Anupama, Sara Swear By This Desi Staple
Desi Girls, Global Stage: Sreeleela, Bhoomika...
Desi Girls, Global Stage: Sreeleela, Bhoomika...
Tara, Deepika Love This Accessory!
Tara, Deepika Love This Accessory!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

Divine Moment! Kanika Mann Gets Goosebumps During First Bhasma Aarti4:15

Divine Moment! Kanika Mann Gets Goosebumps During First...

'They Are Setting New Standards!', Khushbu Sundar on Today's Actresses5:14

'They Are Setting New Standards!', Khushbu Sundar on...

Hardik Pandya Lands in Mumbai With GF Mahieka After T20 WC Triumph1:04

Hardik Pandya Lands in Mumbai With GF Mahieka After T20...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO