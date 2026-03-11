Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar's Most Bizarre Accessories!

We all love a good statement piece; but sometimes celebrities take things a step further with accessories that are downright bizarre (but beautiful).

From sculptural headgear to gold breastplates and bags that look like they belong in an art gallery, there stars prove that fashion is meant to be fun, experimental and occasionally a little weird.

Here are some of the most eccentric accessories our favourite celebs have dared to wear.

Sonam Kapoor

IMAGE: Never one to shy away from drama, Sonam turned heads at Diwali in a striking white rose neck harness worn over a white dress and paired with a rust-gold cape. Equal parts jewellery and sculpture, the piece looked like a bouquet blooming right around her neckline. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Deepika Padukone

IMAGE: For the 25th anniversary celebrations of designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Deepika went full vintage glam with a dramatic headband featuring 3D black roses arranged like a halo. Oversized spectacles and statement jewellery made the look even more theatrical. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Kiara Advani

IMAGE: Making her debut at the Met Gala, a pregnant Kiara wore a sculptural gold breastplate that connected to a tiny golden heart with an umbilical cord-like chain; a powerful accessory symbolising motherhood while also serving major fashion goals. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Sharvari Wagh

IMAGE: Sharvari kept things delightfully quirky with a fishbowl-inspired handbag featuring a goldfish motif. Styled with a tiny white top and skirt, the bag looked like it swam straight out of an art installation. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar

IMAGE: Bhumi leaned fully into futuristic fashion with rings shaped like liquid droplets wrapped in gold threads. She paired them with an ultra-mini bag suspended with crystals that was so tiny, it could probably hold little more than your patience. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

IMAGE: While promoting her film The Bluff, Priyanka stepped out in a sheer black pirate-style hat with tassels cascading all around her face. Dramatic, mysterious and impossible to ignore. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Ananya Panday