How Many Indians Live In The Middle East?

Based on figures currently listed on the ministry of external affairs web site, a large number of Indians reside across West Asia.

How radically will these numbers change as the Iran war continues and uncertainity grows, leading to wider regional instability?

A look at the population numbers in countries where the most Indians reside in the Middle East:

1. United Arab Emirates

NRIs: 3,554,274

Persons of Indian Origin: 14,574

Total: 3,568,848

The UAE has the largest Indian population in West Asia, with Indians working in every sector.

2. Saudi Arabia

NRIs: 2,460,603

Persons of Indian Origin: 2,906

Total: 2,463,509

Saudi Arabia has one of the largest Indian communities in the region, with workers in oil, construction, healthcare and engineering.

3. Kuwait

NRIs: 993,284

Persons of Indian Origin: 2,224

Total: 995,528

Kuwait hosts nearly one million Indians, mainly employed in oil-related industries, healthcare and service sectors.

4. Qatar

NRIs: 835,175

Persons of Indian Origin: 1,609

Total: 836,784

Indians in Qatar work in infrastructure, engineering and the service industries.

5. Oman

NRIs: 684,771

Persons of Indian Origin: 1,864

Total: 686,635

India has an old relationship with Oman with trade connections dating back to the 15th century with Gujarat. Indians, who have migrated there, especially from Kerala and Gujarat, work in business, healthcare and construction.

6. Bahrain

NRIs: 323,908

Persons of Indian Origin: 3,899

Total: 327,807

Bahrain's Indian expatriate community is employed in construction, services and business sectors.

7. Israel

NRIs: 20,000

Persons of Indian Origin: 85,000

Total: 105,000

Many of the Indians living in Israel are descendants of historic Indian Jewish communities.

8. Iran

NRIs: 10,320

Persons of Indian Origin: 445

Total: 10,765

The relatively small Indian community in Iran is in trade and diplomatic or professional work.