How Many Indians Live In The Middle East?

How Many Indians Live In The Middle East?

March 13, 2026
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 13, 2026 12:41 IST

Based on figures currently listed on the ministry of external affairs web site, a large number of Indians reside across West Asia.

How radically will these numbers change as the Iran war continues and uncertainity grows, leading to wider regional instability?

A look at the population numbers in countries where the most Indians reside in the Middle East:

Indians in UAE

Photograph: ANI Photo

1. United Arab Emirates

NRIs: 3,554,274

Persons of Indian Origin: 14,574

Total: 3,568,848

The UAE has the largest Indian population in West Asia, with Indians working in every sector.

Indians in Saudi Arabia

Photograph: Ahmed Yosri/Reuters

2. Saudi Arabia

NRIs: 2,460,603

Persons of Indian Origin: 2,906

Total: 2,463,509

Saudi Arabia has one of the largest Indian communities in the region, with workers in oil, construction, healthcare and engineering.

Indians in Kuwait

Photograph: Kind courtesy Frans van Heerden/Pexels

3. Kuwait

NRIs: 993,284

Persons of Indian Origin: 2,224

Total: 995,528

Kuwait hosts nearly one million Indians, mainly employed in oil-related industries, healthcare and service sectors.

Indians in Qatar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alex Sergeev/Wikimedia Commons

4. Qatar

NRIs: 835,175

Persons of Indian Origin: 1,609

Total: 836,784

Indians in Qatar work in infrastructure, engineering and the service industries.

Indians in Oman

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ministry of External Affairs/Wikimedia Commons

5. Oman

NRIs: 684,771

Persons of Indian Origin: 1,864

Total: 686,635

India has an old relationship with Oman with trade connections dating back to the 15th century with Gujarat. Indians, who have migrated there, especially from Kerala and Gujarat, work in business, healthcare and construction.

Indians in Bahrain

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ministry of External Affairs/Wikimedia Commons

6. Bahrain

NRIs: 323,908

Persons of Indian Origin: 3,899

Total: 327,807

Bahrain's Indian expatriate community is employed in construction, services and business sectors.

Indian in Israel

Photograph: @MEAIndia/X

7. Israel

NRIs: 20,000

Persons of Indian Origin: 85,000

Total: 105,000

Many of the Indians living in Israel are descendants of historic Indian Jewish communities.

Indians in Iran

Photograph: ANI Photo

8. Iran

NRIs: 10,320

Persons of Indian Origin: 445

Total: 10,765

The relatively small Indian community in Iran is in trade and diplomatic or professional work.

REDIFF NEWS

