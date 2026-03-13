How Many Indians Live In The Middle East?

Based on figures currently listed on the ministry of external affairs web site, a large number of Indians reside across West Asia.
How radically will these numbers change as the Iran war continues and uncertainity grows, leading to wider regional instability?
A look at the population numbers in countries where the most Indians reside in the Middle East:
1. United Arab Emirates
NRIs: 3,554,274
Persons of Indian Origin: 14,574
Total: 3,568,848
The UAE has the largest Indian population in West Asia, with Indians working in every sector.
2. Saudi Arabia
NRIs: 2,460,603
Persons of Indian Origin: 2,906
Total: 2,463,509
Saudi Arabia has one of the largest Indian communities in the region, with workers in oil, construction, healthcare and engineering.
3. Kuwait
NRIs: 993,284
Persons of Indian Origin: 2,224
Total: 995,528
Kuwait hosts nearly one million Indians, mainly employed in oil-related industries, healthcare and service sectors.
4. Qatar
NRIs: 835,175
Persons of Indian Origin: 1,609
Total: 836,784
Indians in Qatar work in infrastructure, engineering and the service industries.
5. Oman
NRIs: 684,771
Persons of Indian Origin: 1,864
Total: 686,635
India has an old relationship with Oman with trade connections dating back to the 15th century with Gujarat. Indians, who have migrated there, especially from Kerala and Gujarat, work in business, healthcare and construction.
6. Bahrain
NRIs: 323,908
Persons of Indian Origin: 3,899
Total: 327,807
Bahrain's Indian expatriate community is employed in construction, services and business sectors.
7. Israel
NRIs: 20,000
Persons of Indian Origin: 85,000
Total: 105,000
Many of the Indians living in Israel are descendants of historic Indian Jewish communities.
Photograph: ANI Photo
8. Iran
NRIs: 10,320
Persons of Indian Origin: 445
Total: 10,765
The relatively small Indian community in Iran is in trade and diplomatic or professional work.