HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Isha Ambani's Power Move In New York

Isha Ambani's Power Move In New York

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 12, 2025 15:59 IST

x

Isha Ambani made waves in New York City, co-hosting the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Dinner with fashion heavyweights Anna Wintour, Zac Posen and Chloe Malle on November 10.

For a night that was all about celebrating fresh talent in fashion, Isha slipped into a custom hand-dyed plum satin silk look by NY label Wiederhoeft. 

Isha Ambani

All photographs: Kind courtesy Wiederhoeft/Instagram

Her ensemble featured the brand’s Julie corset with an inverted neckline and structured boning that perfectly framed her waist, topped with a lace-up cropped jacket.

The piece came with padded shoulders, a sparkling stone button and sharp lapels, giving her outfit a crisp, couture edge.

 

Isha Ambani

The matching pencil skirt and statement buckle carried the same refined finish.

 

Isha Ambani

Breaking from her love of maximalist jewellery, Isha kept accessories minimal -- no diamonds or emeralds, no heavy bling, just classic black pumps.

It was a quiet, powerful and perfectly put together look. 

REDIFF STYLE
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Isha Ambani Dazzles At UK's Pink Ball
Isha Ambani Dazzles At UK's Pink Ball
All Eyes On Isha Ambani
All Eyes On Isha Ambani
How Vogue's Anna Wintour Changed Fashion
How Vogue's Anna Wintour Changed Fashion
Chloe Malle: Vogue's New Anna Wintour
Chloe Malle: Vogue's New Anna Wintour
Maitreyi's Unforgettable Ghoonghat Moment!
Maitreyi's Unforgettable Ghoonghat Moment!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Chicken Pota Masala: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Greek Salad: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Kernel Of Truth: 8 Key Reasons To Eat Corn

VIDEOS

Civil society members in Handwara hold candlelight vigil to condemn Delhi Red Fort blast2:09

Civil society members in Handwara hold candlelight vigil...

Actor Dharmendra discharged from breach candy hospital following medical treatment, returns home0:42

Actor Dharmendra discharged from breach candy hospital...

Yamaha unveils next-gen AI Motorcycle at Japan Mobility Show2:38

Yamaha unveils next-gen AI Motorcycle at Japan Mobility Show

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO