Isha Ambani's Power Move In New York

Isha Ambani made waves in New York City, co-hosting the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Dinner with fashion heavyweights Anna Wintour, Zac Posen and Chloe Malle on November 10.

For a night that was all about celebrating fresh talent in fashion, Isha slipped into a custom hand-dyed plum satin silk look by NY label Wiederhoeft.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Wiederhoeft/Instagram

Her ensemble featured the brand’s Julie corset with an inverted neckline and structured boning that perfectly framed her waist, topped with a lace-up cropped jacket.

The piece came with padded shoulders, a sparkling stone button and sharp lapels, giving her outfit a crisp, couture edge.

The matching pencil skirt and statement buckle carried the same refined finish.

Breaking from her love of maximalist jewellery, Isha kept accessories minimal -- no diamonds or emeralds, no heavy bling, just classic black pumps.

It was a quiet, powerful and perfectly put together look.