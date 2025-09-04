Chloe Malle: Vogue's New Anna Wintour

From social editor to Vogue's new leader, Chloe Malle embraces her 'nepo baby' status, ready to shape the future of fashion media.

IMAGE: Vogue's new editor, Chloe Malle. Photographs: Chloe Malle/Instagram

On a crisp September morning in 2025, Chloe Malle, 39, stepped into one of the most coveted roles in fashion as the new head of editorial content for American Vogue.

The announcement, made by publishers Conde Nast on September 2, ended months of speculation about who would succeed Anna Wintour, the iconic editor-in-chief who had defined the magazine for 37 years.

While Malle, a Vogue veteran of 14 years, is no stranger to the glossy world of fashion media, her ascent to its helm marks a fresh chapter for a publication navigating a rapidly evolving landscape.

With Wintour staying on as Conde Nast's global chief content officer and Vogue's global editorial director, Malle's role is both a nod to a storied legacy and an opportunity to forge her own path.

From Hollywood roots to fashion's pinnacle

Born on November 8, 1985, in New York City, Chloe Francoise Malle grew up surrounded by privilege as the only child of actress Candice Bergen and French filmmaker Louis Malle.

Her mother, celebrated for her sharp wit in Murphy Brown and once a Vogue cover star, even played a fictional Vogue editor in Sex And The City, a detail that now feels prophetic.

Her father, whose films like Au Revoirand Les Enfants earned critical acclaim, died of lymphoma in 1995 when Chloe was 10.

Splitting her childhood between Paris, Los Angeles and New York, she absorbed a rich cultural tapestry that informs her cosmopolitan outlook. 'I have 100 per cent benefited from the privilege I grew up in,' she told The New York Times, embracing her 'nepo baby' status even as she stressed on how it pushes her to work harder to prove herself.

Malle's path to Vogue was circuitous.

After studying literary arts and comparative literature at Brown University, she started at The New York Observer, covering real estate -- a world away from fashion's glamour.

'I was hesitant when I was interviewing because fashion is not one of my main interests in life and I wanted to be a writer more than an editor,' she told the BBC in 2013. But a freelance piece for Vogue in 2011 changed everything.

Drawn in by what she called the 'Vogue machine,' she joined as social editor at 25, covering weddings, parties and travel -- 'fun, fluffy things' as she put it to Into The Gloss.

Her early Vogue days were marked by self-deprecation; she recalled wearing a 'boring' outfit to her interview, a sign of her initial unease with the industry's sheen.

A Vogue veteran rises

Over 14 years, Malle climbed the ranks with quiet resolve.

By 2016, she was a contributing editor, overseeing special projects like the Met Gala issues and editing books such as Vogue Weddings: Brides, Dresses, Designers and Vogue Living: Country, City, Coast.

In 2023, she took charge of Vogue.com, boosting its direct traffic to 14.5 million unique monthly visitors.

Her ability to land high-profile scoops -- like Naomi Biden's 2022 White House wedding photoshoot and an exclusive interview with Lauren Sanchez before her 2025 wedding to Jeff Bezos -- showcased her knack for blending celebrity access with editorial depth.

'Chloe has long been one of Vogue's secret weapons when it comes to tracking fashion,' Wintour said in a statement, praising her ability to see fashion's 'big picture' and its role in modern life.

Her appointment, effective just before New York Fashion Week (September 11-16), reflects a shift at Conde Nast, where the traditional editor-in-chief title has been retired.

Malle will oversee Vogue's daily operations across print, digital, audio and video but she reports to Wintour, who remains a towering figure. This dynamic has sparked debate about Malle's autonomy. 'The real question here is: will American Vogue be able to creatively grow under Chloe Malle if Anna still has her hand on the scale?' a fan posted on X, capturing industry curiosity.

Navigating Wintour's shadow

Unlike Wintour, whose steely precision and signature bob became Vogue's hallmark, Malle brings a warmer, more approachable vibe. Her corkscrew curls and friendly demeanour contrast with Wintour's enigmatic aura, yet her work ethic aligns her with her mentor's inner circle.

'I actually love working with Anna because I love someone telling me exactly what needs to be done and exactly what she thinks about something,' Malle told The Independent newspaper.

Her ability to thrive under Wintour's exacting standards while pushing fresh ideas -- like launching Dogue, a digital-only issue celebrating celebrity pets -- hints at her vision for Vogue's future. She aims for a 'more direct, smaller, healthier audience,' acknowledging the challenge of competing with social media influencers as print struggles for relevance.

Personal passions, public platform

Malle's personal life adds depth to her public role.

Married to Graham McGrath Albert since 2015, she's a mother of two and a dog lover, often ranking New York's best croissants in her Vogue bio.

Her liberal streak shines through; she marched in the 2017 Women's March with a sign reading 'Keep Your Tiny Hands Off My Rights' and voiced disappointment on her podcast, The Run-Through with Vogue, after Donald Trump's 2024 re-election.

In a 2024 episode, she asked guest Jack Schlossberg, John F Kennedy's grandson, how to handle political setbacks, showing her willingness to engage beyond fashion.

This openness echoes Wintour's activism, though Malle's style feels less polished, more heartfelt.

As Malle takes the reins, the fashion world is watching.

'There has to be a noticeable shift that makes this mine,' she told The New York Times, signalling her intent to leave her mark.

Younger than Wintour was in 1988 when she took over the magazine, 39-year-old Malle brings 14 years of Vogue experience and a unique ability to connect with both the elite and everyday readers.

Her challenge is to balance deference to a legend with the courage to redefine an icon. As the New York Fashion Week approaches, Malle's next steps -- both in style and strategy -- will shape the future of fashion's most storied magazine.