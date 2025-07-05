How Vogue's Anna Wintour Changed Fashion

IMAGE: Anna Wintour at the Met Gala, the annual fundraiser held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Anna Wintour has stepped back from her daily duties as editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine's American edition after an extraordinary 37-year tenure that saw her become the most powerful figure in global fashion.

Much like her father, Charles Wintour, who served as editor of London's Evening Standard newspaper, she cultivated an image of formidable precision and coldness.

Over the decades, she has transcended the role of editor to become a pop culture icon, famously immortalised by the movie The Devil Wears Prada, which recently celebrated its 19th anniversary.

This film was loosely based on the novel by her former assistant, Lauren Weisberger, which took references from her real-life persona.

While, at 75, she will continue to wield significant influence as Conde Nast's global chief content officer and Vogue's global editorial director, this shift marks a pivotal moment, inviting reflection on the indelible mark she has left on the fashion business.

Here are seven ways in which she has revolutionised global fashion:

Making the Met Gala a global phenomenon

Wintour transformed the Met Gala from a high-society fundraiser into 'fashion's biggest night out.'

Her clever marketing tactics and relentless pursuit of celebrity involvement elevated the event into an internationally chronicled spectacle, a vital platform for both fashion and philanthropic endeavours.

Today, it is known as a cultural moment that dictates red carpet trends and sparks global conversations.

Centring celebrities in the fashion discourse

Before Wintour, fashion magazines predominantly featured models on their covers.

She pioneered the revolutionary shift to featuring celebrities, recognising their immense 'soft power' to propel reach and engage a wider audience.

This decision not only boosted Vogue's circulation but also intertwined the worlds of Hollywood and high fashion, making fashion more accessible and relatable to the mainstream.

Championing a globalised fashion vision

Under Wintour's guidance, Vogue expanded its reach exponentially, now boasting over 28 international editions.

This expansion wasn't merely about publishing in different languages; her editorial decisions and influence played a significant role in shaping how these magazines operated in their respective countries, fostering a truly interconnected and global fashion scene.

Inventing 'soft power dressing'

While the term 'power dressing' emerged in the 1970s and 1980s, Wintour is credited with evolving it into 'soft power dressing'.

This concept, often characterised by her own understated yet authoritative personal style, proved that influence can be wielded with sophistication rather than overt display.

Mastering the 'trickle down' effect

Wintour skillfuly leveraged Vogue's position at the apex of the fashion world to influence trends that would then 'trickle down' to the mass market.

Her editorial choices, from endorsing specific designers to showcasing particular styles, held immense weight, shaping what consumers would ultimately desire and wear.

Democratising fashion

While maintaining Vogue's prestigious status, Wintour aimed to make high fashion more approachable.

Her philosophy, often described as 'mass with class,' involved taking fashion pages out of the studio and onto the street, featuring diverse elements and strategically using celebrities to bridge the gap between haute couture and everyday style.

IMAGE: Anna Wintour's first American Vogue cover starred model Michaela Bercu. It was the first ever to feature jeans, which made it both realistic and unconventional. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vogue Archives

Nurturing emerging talent

Beyond the glamour, Wintour has been a steadfast champion of emerging designers.

Through initiatives like the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, she created crucial platforms and mentorship opportunities, ensuring a continuous influx of fresh voices and innovation into an industry that constantly demands newness.