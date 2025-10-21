HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Isha Ambani Dazzles At UK's Pink Ball

October 21, 2025 11:36 IST

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited's executive director Isha Ambani, along with the British Museum, recently hosted a dazzling fundraising event in the first-ever edition of the British Museum Ball in London.

This year, the Pink Ball -- which marked the end of the museum's Ancient India: Living Textiles exhibition -- was attended by entrepreneurs, philanthropists, artistes and art lovers from across the world.

But it was Isha Ambani who was the cynosure of all eyes.

Isha Ambani at British Museum's Pink Ball in London

Photographs: Kind courtesy Isha Ambani/Instagram

Isha chose to wear a custom, blush pink chamois satin phulwari hand-embroidered ensemble.

 

Isha Ambani at British Museum's Pink Ball in London

Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, who curated the look, explained, 'For Isha, we wanted to create something utterly romantic -- a tribute to the devotion and precision of craftsmanship at its most elevated.

'The ensemble... celebrated the indulgence of hand embroidery in floral motifs that have always been the essence of our work.'

 

Isha Ambani at British Museum's Pink Ball in London

Isha's outfit was a blend of old-world romance and modern refinement.

 

Isha Ambani at British Museum's Pink Ball in London

The vintage rose Zardozi was adorned with pearls, sequins, and crystals, which Isha had accessorised with emerald jewellery.

 

Isha Ambani and Nita Ambani at British Museum's Pink Ball in London

Photograph: Kind courtesy British Museum/Instagram

Meanwhile, Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani went with traditional and wore a pink handwoven Kanjivaram sari from Reliance's in-house brand, Swadesh.

 

Isha Ambani at British Museum's Pink Ball in London

Isha with British Museum's Director, Dr Nicholas Cullinan.

isha ambani at pink ball, london

