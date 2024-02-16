Is This Triptii's Prettiest Look Yet?

Photographs: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

Triptii Dimri loves florals and monochrome.

The nation's favourite crush post the release of Animal, her style is layered with plenty of attitude and swag.

Her next, with Vicky Kaushal, releases next week and it's aptly titled Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.

Which is exactly how the nation feels about her. She's the ultimate style muse right now and we doubt if there is anything that the actor can't pull off effortlessly.

IMAGE: Pearls + lace + sheer + intricate embroidery = a gorgeous, dream-like fashion moment for Triptii.

IMAGE: She steals the spotlight in a simple purple sari.

IMAGE: Triptii sets the mood for a beach outing in a red floral halter-neck.

IMAGE: What's not to love about Triptii's silk saris that are a must-have in any modern wardrobe?

IMAGE: She does a fine job of balancing practicality with timelessness in a striped tee.

IMAGE: A blazer dress? Why not!

IMAGE: If the actor were to walk into a room with that off-shoulder number on, all eyes would definitely be on her.