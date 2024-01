Surbhi Jyoti loves the water and particularly loves the beach.

In fact, this queen of reels has a prized beachwear collection.

When she is on a seaside jaunt, you can't stop checking out her gorgeous outfits.

IMAGE: Surbhi's brown maxi is just right when all you want to do is lounge by the pool.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

IMAGE: Have a beach wedding to attend? Turn to the actor's effortless, high-slit dress.

IMAGE: She chooses a black wrap for a black bikini.

IMAGE: Bright tropical colours are perfect for the beach.

IMAGE: You can't never be too pretty for a stroll by the water. She'll definitely convince you to rest your swimsuits for some fusion ensembles.

IMAGE: Not the formal LBD but cute, isn't it?

IMAGE: This white swimsuit gets the perfect companion in a neon shrug.