Why Is Everyone Taking About Samvedna?

She's not one to bow down to trends. Don't expect her to embrace fashion rules.

She is here to pave her own style path and create some beautiful memories while doing so.

Say hello to Samvedna Suwalka, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's co-star in Fighter.

She's the girl with the short bob who will blow your mind with her jhakaas attitude.

IMAGE: Love is in the hair, oops air! Samvedna kafi khoob lagti hain in this tie-dye combo.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Samvedna Suwalka/Instagram

IMAGE: Short hair really suits her and so do those semi-formal separates.

IMAGE: When you want to oomph up what would otherwise be a simple outfit.

IMAGE: The stunning chokri tries her hand at colour blocking.

IMAGE: Want to get the party started? Let Samvedna show you how to wow in a pretty blue dress.

IMAGE: Kya baat hain babes, you can steal our hearts in desi wear as well.

IMAGE: The actor is all dressed to show off her crazy thumkas in her lovely lehenga-choli.

IMAGE: Demure aur swag ka mast combination.