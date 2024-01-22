News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Why Is Everyone Taking About Samvedna?

Why Is Everyone Taking About Samvedna?

By REDIFF STYLE
January 22, 2024 11:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

She's not one to bow down to trends. Don't expect her to embrace fashion rules. 

She is here to pave her own style path and create some beautiful memories while doing so. 

Say hello to Samvedna Suwalka, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's co-star in Fighter

She's the girl with the short bob who will blow your mind with her jhakaas attitude. 

IMAGE: Love is in the hair, oops air! Samvedna kafi khoob lagti hain in this tie-dye combo.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Samvedna Suwalka/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Short hair really suits her and so do those semi-formal separates. 

 

IMAGE: When you want to oomph up what would otherwise be a simple outfit. 

 

IMAGE: The stunning chokri tries her hand at colour blocking. 

 

IMAGE: Want to get the party started? Let Samvedna show you how to wow in a pretty blue dress. 

 

IMAGE: Kya baat hain babes, you can steal our hearts in desi wear as well. 

 

IMAGE: The actor is all dressed to show off her crazy thumkas in her lovely lehenga-choli

 

IMAGE: Demure aur swag ka mast combination. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Surbhi Is A True Beach Babe
Surbhi Is A True Beach Babe
Isn't Yogita Simply Gorgeous?
Isn't Yogita Simply Gorgeous?
Anya Makes Our Dil Go Dhak Dhak
Anya Makes Our Dil Go Dhak Dhak
SEE: IAF choppers shower flower petals on Ram mandir
SEE: IAF choppers shower flower petals on Ram mandir
End of a dream! Sony-Zee's $10 bn mega deal called off
End of a dream! Sony-Zee's $10 bn mega deal called off
Aus Open: Ukrainian qualifier, Noskova reach quarters
Aus Open: Ukrainian qualifier, Noskova reach quarters
Maxwell rested as Aus announce ODI squad for WI series
Maxwell rested as Aus announce ODI squad for WI series

More like this

Doesn't Sanjeeda Look Like A Wow?

Doesn't Sanjeeda Look Like A Wow?

There's Something Special About Sahiba!

There's Something Special About Sahiba!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances