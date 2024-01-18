News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » There's Something Special About Sahiba!

There's Something Special About Sahiba!

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: January 19, 2024 08:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Three things Sahiba Bali confesses she loves to do... act, eat and travel. We'd like to add a fourth -- dress up!  

The Laila Majnu, Bard Of Blood and Tanaav actor has earlier worked as a brand manager for Zomato and associate director, marketing, at Unacademy. 

In her LinkedIn profile, she writes: 'Went to business school, gained +5 notable experience in marketing only to realise that this generation has a 3-second attention span and likes memes.'

She has mastered the art of chic dressing; be it sultry moments by the seaside or vacays in the hills, she always shows up dressed to impress. 

IMAGE: When the 'Gwalior poha meets the Kashmiri kahwa'! 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Sahiba Bali/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She leaves her shoulders bare and lets this gorgeous gold and grey number do the talking.

 

IMAGE: Black on a sunny beach day? You bet!

 

IMAGE: Take a sleeved bikini top. Pair it with a striped bikini bottom. Add on a couple of bows. That's it! You're ready to have some fun...

 

IMAGE: How cute can a daisy patterned skirt get especially if it has a flirty white blouse for company?!
PS: Sahiba captions this pic 'Bali in Bali'.
Don't you just love her sense of humour? 

 

IMAGE: Now, that's how you break the monotony of a co-ord set.

 

IMAGE: Shaadi on the beach? Sahiba's ready!

 

IMAGE: Partaaay time, screams the dress and the smile!

 

IMAGE: 'Took the Rhode leading to the sea...' In a pink dress and chappals, with her sunnies in place, she's ready to crack one more joke. Wanna listen?

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
The Woman Who Fought With Katrina In A Towel
The Woman Who Fought With Katrina In A Towel
Anya Makes Our Dil Go Dhak Dhak
Anya Makes Our Dil Go Dhak Dhak
Isn't Priyanka Simply Gorgeous?
Isn't Priyanka Simply Gorgeous?
No handshakes as Sabalenka downs Ukraine's Tsurenko
No handshakes as Sabalenka downs Ukraine's Tsurenko
What's Sania Mirza Hinting At?
What's Sania Mirza Hinting At?
'New Investors Won't Digest Such Falls'
'New Investors Won't Digest Such Falls'
Former World pole vault champion Barber dies at 29
Former World pole vault champion Barber dies at 29

More like this

Surbhi Is A True Beach Babe

Surbhi Is A True Beach Babe

Isn't Yogita Simply Gorgeous?

Isn't Yogita Simply Gorgeous?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances