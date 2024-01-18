There's Something Special About Sahiba!

Three things Sahiba Bali confesses she loves to do... act, eat and travel. We'd like to add a fourth -- dress up!

The Laila Majnu, Bard Of Blood and Tanaav actor has earlier worked as a brand manager for Zomato and associate director, marketing, at Unacademy.

In her LinkedIn profile, she writes: 'Went to business school, gained +5 notable experience in marketing only to realise that this generation has a 3-second attention span and likes memes.'

She has mastered the art of chic dressing; be it sultry moments by the seaside or vacays in the hills, she always shows up dressed to impress.

IMAGE: When the 'Gwalior poha meets the Kashmiri kahwa'!

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sahiba Bali/Instagram

IMAGE: She leaves her shoulders bare and lets this gorgeous gold and grey number do the talking.

IMAGE: Black on a sunny beach day? You bet!

IMAGE: Take a sleeved bikini top. Pair it with a striped bikini bottom. Add on a couple of bows. That's it! You're ready to have some fun...

IMAGE: How cute can a daisy patterned skirt get especially if it has a flirty white blouse for company?!

PS: Sahiba captions this pic 'Bali in Bali'.

Don't you just love her sense of humour?

IMAGE: Now, that's how you break the monotony of a co-ord set.

IMAGE: Shaadi on the beach? Sahiba's ready!

IMAGE: Partaaay time, screams the dress and the smile!

IMAGE: 'Took the Rhode leading to the sea...' In a pink dress and chappals, with her sunnies in place, she's ready to crack one more joke. Wanna listen?

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com