Is This The Hottest Calendar Of 2024?

Action and fashion photographer Rupali Saagar has a Valentine's Day treat in store for you.
Her 2024 calendar, Enchanted Echoes, releases today.
While it celebrates love, womanhood and body positivity, each image is also expected to create a 'harmonious blend of the Earth's rhythm and essence of human emotions'.
According to Rupali, Enchanted Echoes is 'a nod to the resilience and elegance of women'.
'As a photographer, I'm drawn to the intricate tapestry of life's interconnectedness.
'This calendar is a celebration of the tender, passionate, and mysterious aspects of femininity, intertwined with the raw beauty of nature.
'Each image reflects the delicate dance between love, nature, women and art, evoking emotions that transcend words,' she says as she shares some images of her labour of love exclusively with Rediff.com.