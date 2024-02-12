How Cool Is Rakul!

Rakul Singh's wardrobe is a treasure trove for women who like to have fun with fashion.

The actor will happily ditch her denim pants for a dress in the same fabric.

She won't batter an eyelid before giving a floral frock a miss and opting for a blooming blazer instead.

While she is a fan of vibrant, bold colours, she wouldn't mind swapping them with pastels in a heartbeat.

IMAGE: Rakul gives you a good reason to invest in a floral pantsuit.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: She proves that there's no such thing as too much bling in this gorgeous, embroidered salwar suit.

IMAGE: Rakul packs a playful punch in pink.

IMAGE: She offers a styling lesson in a backless vest paired with matching trousers.

IMAGE: It doesn't get sexier than this glittering lilac sari, teamed with a deep-neck blouse and an intricate choker.

IMAGE: Feeling blue? Let Rakul brighten your day with her neon yellow blazer set.

IMAGE: Doesn't she look ethereal in pastel green?

IMAGE: Nothing beats the joy of wearing a strapless denim dress.