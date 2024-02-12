V-Day: What Designers Suggest For Fatima, Mira And You

Still wondering what to wear for Valentine's Day?

Designers Meghna Goyal of Summer Somewhere and Pallavi Singhee of Verb have a few suggestions.



Love it or hate it, Valentine's Day is coming!

You could be dating, single and ready to mingle or even in a situationship, but this is one day you want to look your best.

While the Internet is abuzz with V-Day outfits for everyone, you might want specialised help to ensure your style is just right.

Rediff.com's Anita Aikara got in touch with two designers to find out how you can ace the latest trends on February 14.

Meghna Goyal of Summer Somewhere feels "pastel pinks and romantic prints" will rule V-Day this year.

"Try choosing bold statement silhouettes and keep your accessories minimal," she advises.

And, as minimal dressing is in, one can also expect to see a lot of interesting outfits in black, she says.

For Pallavi Singhee of Verb, Valentine's Day fashion is about embracing a spectrum of romantic hues beyond the traditional red.

On her list are "soft pastels like blush pink, citrus and lavender that have a delicate charm and symbolise tenderness and affection.

"Rich jewel tones such as emerald green or sapphire blue are sophisticated and ideal for an evening celebration."

Fans of metallics can try out outfits in gold or silver to add a touch of glamour, she suggests.

"Additionally, earthy tones like terracotta or deep burgundy that evoke warmth and intimacy are ideal for cozy date nights," says Pallavi. "Ultimately, diverse colour palettes allow women to express their unique style while radiating love and elegance."

The designer would like "adventurous souls looking to make a bold statement to consider avant-garde ensembles that push the boundaries of traditional fashion.

"Opt for edgy silhouettes like asymmetrical hemlines, cut-out dresses, sheer dresses over layers or micro mini school-girl skirts," she says. "Experiment with geo prints or oversized florals to express gaiety and warmth."

If you want to stick to the basics, she advises "opting for a sophisticated little black dress that flatters your figure.

"Incorporate romantic elements such as lace detailing, subtle ruffles or delicate floral prints to add a touch of romance without being overly flashy."

For the risk takers, Meghna suggests "mixing red and black by colour blocking or mixing patterns like cute florals with edgier patterns to make an impression.

"You can't go wrong with a satin cherry red dress," she adds. "It's very on-trend."

For the old-school, ever cheesy lover, she recommends "a mini dress with lace detailing or floral prints".

Pallavi's tips to nail Valentine's Day dressing include:

1. Channelling opulent glamour and confidence.

2. Opting for a statement-making outfit with bold colours that exude drama and flair.

3. Embracing figure-flattering silhouettes that accentuate your curves. Don't shy away from cut-out dresses or high slits for a touch of allure.

Scroll down to take a look at some of the designers' creations that are perfect for V-Day.

IMAGE: Florals prints on a halterneck will never go out of style.

Ananya Panday makes a case for strappy heels, red lips and chunky gold heart earrings as well.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Summer Somewhere

IMAGE: For the casual woman, Kiara Advani's maxi with gold Kolhapuri chappals and a no make-up look is a good bet.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Summer Somewhere

IMAGE: Take a cue from Kriti Sanon and up the cuteness meter in something short, adorable and one-shoulder.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Summer Somewhere

IMAGE: Mira Kapoor will show you how to keep things classic and sexy in black and white.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Summer Somewhere

IMAGE: Let Dia Mirza inspire you to bring out your best little lace dress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Verb

IMAGE: Single women, the day can be an excuse to celebrate yourself and wear your confidence on your sleeves as you wow in print like Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Verb

IMAGE: This is your night to shine and if you're sporting a short, flirty number, try pairing it with knee-length boots like Kalki Koechlin.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Verb