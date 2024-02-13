News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Unapologetically Rebellious Adah

Unapologetically Rebellious Adah

By REDIFF STYLE
February 13, 2024 15:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bastar -- The Naxal Story's Adah Sharma is a non-conformist when it comes to the roles she picks and the clothes she chooses to wear. 

A rebel of sorts, she's not interested in the ordinary; don't expect a boring style day when it comes to actor who has also made her presence felt in The Kerala Story.

A trained dancer, she doesn't need a stylist to add tadka to her off-duty style. 

IMAGE: Like a pataka, she shows up in a mekhla chador in the brightest shade of yellow and a bright bloom on her shoulder.  
Photographs: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: This beauty is clearly a big fan of traditional Indian styles. 
It's only fitting that she teamed it with her graceful demeanour and khuli zulfein

 

IMAGE: Adah, who takes her dancing very seriously, captivates you in a lehenga in a lovely shade of grey, paired with a sheer dupatta.   

  

IMAGE: Crochet bandana, embroidered jhola, flared printed pants and lilac T-shirt... evening outings by the lake call for a dressed-down moment. 

 

IMAGE: Dreaming of a floral paradise?  

 

IMAGE: Princess Adah seems to be waiting for her Prince Charming. 
The candy floss off-the-shoulder ballroom gown looks straight out of a fairy tale. 

 

IMAGE: Minty fresh, with flowers for company.

 

IMAGE: She has a long-lasting love affair with shorts and cotton bags.  

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
V-Day: What Designers Suggest For Yami, Mira And You
V-Day: What Designers Suggest For Yami, Mira And You
How Cool Is Rakul!
How Cool Is Rakul!
Niharika's Magical Secret!
Niharika's Magical Secret!
Why I Joined The BJP
Why I Joined The BJP
Bilawal's party split on question of joining Pak govt
Bilawal's party split on question of joining Pak govt
'If you are brave, you're unstoppable'
'If you are brave, you're unstoppable'
India's 1st Private Launchpad Preps For Liftoff
India's 1st Private Launchpad Preps For Liftoff

More like this

V-Day Shopping With Miss India World!

V-Day Shopping With Miss India World!

Aditi, The Girl Who Loves Red

Aditi, The Girl Who Loves Red

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances