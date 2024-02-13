Unapologetically Rebellious Adah

Bastar -- The Naxal Story's Adah Sharma is a non-conformist when it comes to the roles she picks and the clothes she chooses to wear.

A rebel of sorts, she's not interested in the ordinary; don't expect a boring style day when it comes to actor who has also made her presence felt in The Kerala Story.

A trained dancer, she doesn't need a stylist to add tadka to her off-duty style.

IMAGE: Like a pataka, she shows up in a mekhla chador in the brightest shade of yellow and a bright bloom on her shoulder.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: This beauty is clearly a big fan of traditional Indian styles.

It's only fitting that she teamed it with her graceful demeanour and khuli zulfein.





IMAGE: Adah, who takes her dancing very seriously, captivates you in a lehenga in a lovely shade of grey, paired with a sheer dupatta.

IMAGE: Crochet bandana, embroidered jhola, flared printed pants and lilac T-shirt... evening outings by the lake call for a dressed-down moment.

IMAGE: Dreaming of a floral paradise?

IMAGE: Princess Adah seems to be waiting for her Prince Charming.

The candy floss off-the-shoulder ballroom gown looks straight out of a fairy tale.

IMAGE: Minty fresh, with flowers for company.

IMAGE: She has a long-lasting love affair with shorts and cotton bags.