Photographs: Kind courtesy Ruhani Sharma/Instagram

She's bold, beautiful and sexy so don't blame yourself if you skip a heartbeat going through 'mountain girl' Ruhani Sharma's pix.

The Her and Operation Mission Valentine actor can steal the show in a sari, a strappy backless number and even a pantsuit that shows off her tomboyish style.

A 'cutie patooti', she is bound by her eternal love for saris.

Ruhani, who has starred in Saindhav as well, has a 'chaand sa roshan chehra' and a drop-dead gorgeous dress sense.

IMAGE: A vision in white, she dares you to look away.

IMAGE: Thoda sharmana, thoda muskurana... she'll floor you with her desi ada.

IMAGE: It's masti time for her in checks and frills in the Maldives.

IMAGE: She can ramp up the oomph factor even in a blazer set.

IMAGE: Breathtaking in black!

IMAGE: Pink is her colour and the flash of abs totally elevates the look.

IMAGE: Simple, yet so lovely!