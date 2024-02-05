Amazing Amy!

Photographs: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson/Instagram

Crakk's Amy Jackson's wardrobe is beyond breathtaking.

She has been giving blazers an androgynous edge, adding a gutsy touch to glam gowns while almost always rocking her favourite colour, black.

After all, this cute mommy -- her son, Andreas Panayiotou is five years old -- is a style rockstar.

IMAGE: Amy means business in this perfectly tailored Giorgio Armani tux.

IMAGE: Amy and Dre, as she fondly calls her munchkin, twin with the room they are in.

IMAGE: Her beach style is ever evolving as she ditches her bikini for a flowy maxi dress in champagne gold.

IMAGE: She highlights her shapely figure in a black silhouette with sequined bands and sheer cutwork.

IMAGE: Her multi-tone pastel dress is as pretty as the fruits on her pancake.

IMAGE: Her oversized Valentino sweatshirt can get her out of the door in seconds.