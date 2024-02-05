News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Amazing Amy!

Amazing Amy!

By REDIFF STYLE
February 05, 2024 11:41 IST
Photographs: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson/Instagram

Crakk's Amy Jackson's wardrobe is beyond breathtaking. 

She has been giving blazers an androgynous edge, adding a gutsy touch to glam gowns while almost always rocking her favourite colour, black.   

After all, this cute mommy -- her son, Andreas Panayiotou is five years old -- is a style rockstar. 

IMAGE: Amy means business in this perfectly tailored Giorgio Armani tux. 

 

IMAGE: Amy and Dre, as she fondly calls her munchkin, twin with the room they are in. 

 

IMAGE: Her beach style is ever evolving as she ditches her bikini for a flowy maxi dress in champagne gold. 

 

IMAGE: She highlights her shapely figure in a black silhouette with sequined bands and sheer cutwork.

 

IMAGE: Her multi-tone pastel dress is as pretty as the fruits on her pancake. 

 

IMAGE: Her oversized Valentino sweatshirt can get her out of the door in seconds. 

 

IMAGE: Amy stays faithful to her favourite colour as she puts a daring fashion foot forward in a graceful one-shoulder gown and exquisite diamonds.
Photograph: Eric Gaillard/Reuters

REDIFF STYLE
