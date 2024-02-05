Meghaa's Flawless Style

Meghaa Shetty doesn't need to try too hard to make a style statement.

Fiery reds, girly pinks, vibrant greens, sunshine yellow, royal blues... her wardrobe is filled with every shade of the rainbow and then some.

The Kannada film industry actor -- whose latest movie, Kaiva, released on OTT last week -- is subtly traditional on most occasions.

IMAGE: Doesn't she look flawless in pink? Meghaa is charming in this gorgeous anarkali.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Meghaa Shetty/Instagram

IMAGE: It's love at first sight seeing her in lilac.

IMAGE: Talk about getting flirty in a red floral number!

IMAGE: A vision in yellow, Meghaa definitely knows a thing or two about dressing to impress.

IMAGE: Feeling blue? Brighten your mood, and your outfit, with prints.

IMAGE: Sometimes the classic jeans and T-shirt combo is all Meghaa needs to turn heads.

IMAGE: When green, blue and silver decide to come together...

IMAGE: Pink and powder blue for the win! The princess of the Kannada film industry glows in a pretty, heavily embroidered ghagra.