Meghaa's Flawless Style

Meghaa's Flawless Style

By REDIFF STYLE
February 05, 2024 10:00 IST
Meghaa Shetty doesn't need to try too hard to make a style statement.   

Fiery reds, girly pinks, vibrant greens, sunshine yellow, royal blues... her wardrobe is filled with every shade of the rainbow and then some.

The Kannada film industry actor -- whose latest movie, Kaiva, released on OTT last week -- is subtly traditional on most occasions.

IMAGE: Doesn't she look flawless in pink? Meghaa is charming in this gorgeous anarkali.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Meghaa Shetty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: It's love at first sight seeing her in lilac. 

 

IMAGE: Talk about getting flirty in a red floral number!

 

IMAGE: A vision in yellow, Meghaa definitely knows a thing or two about dressing to impress. 

 

IMAGE: Feeling blue? Brighten your mood, and your outfit, with prints. 

 

IMAGE: Sometimes the classic jeans and T-shirt combo is all Meghaa needs to turn heads. 

 

IMAGE: When green, blue and silver decide to come together...

 

IMAGE: Pink and powder blue for the win! The princess of the Kannada film industry glows in a pretty, heavily embroidered ghagra.  

REDIFF STYLE
