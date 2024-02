Sonam Bajwa does not shy away from bold styles or over-the-top silhouettes, but that's because she knows what looks great on her.

The Carry On Jatta 3 actor is a fashion chameleon who moves from lace to satin to bodysuits with ease.

IMAGE: Doesn't she look utterly fabulous in lace?

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sonam Bajwa/Instagram

IMAGE: Sleek in a brown off-the-shoulder, she's the epitome of classic glamour.

IMAGE: Pastels, butti work and oversized earrings... can you think of a better way for Sonam to declare her love for desi wear?

IMAGE: She gives off K-pop star vibes in a bodysuit-denim combo.

IMAGE: She's a fan of body-hugging silhouettes.

IMAGE: It's not every day that she opts for high-octane glamour; some days, she chooses to go subtle in a lovely red sari.

IMAGE: Fans feel she owns the colour pink. Agree?

IMAGE: Throwback to the time she stunned in a denim dress and nude heels.