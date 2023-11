She just is :)

Pallak Lalwani just can't hide her chulbuli, pyaari nature from the camera.

You would have seen her in Hansal Mehta's action thriller, Faraaz, which airs on Netflix.

This beauty from Prayagraj has also starred in Telugu and Tamil films like Thalainagaram 2, Sinam, Kuppathu Raja and Juvva.

Pallak has a playful vibe and likes to keep her wardrobe uncomplicated.

IMAGE: Laal suit + bangles + jhumkas = Perfection

But it's her smile that makes this picture so attractive.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Pallak Lalwani/Instagram

IMAGE: Blue is definitely another colour that looks great on her.

IMAGE: Mud mud ke na dekh! Pallak has a colour for every mood.

IMAGE: Ta ta sarongs and lace cover ups! Welcome oversized shirts.

IMAGE: That look is both flirty and refreshingly sweet.

IMAGE: If you have gorgeous shoulders, show them off!

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com