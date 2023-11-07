VOTE! Mouni's Hottest Sari Look

Mouni Roy always looks lovely in whatever she wears.

Be it bright bikinis or colourful minis, there's nothing that does not suit her.

But it's the sari that always makes her feel 'beautiful'.

Trust her to conquer each time she steps out in the six yard drape.

Don't forget to vote for your favourite Mouni sari style!

IMAGE: Black may not be everyone's cup of tea but it does add a cool touch to Mouni's wardrobe.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

IMAGE: As does gold, especially if you pair it as she has with a one shouldered blouse.

IMAGE: The simplicity of a pink sari embroidered with white...

IMAGE: Glittererodrama! That's what happens when black combines with sequins.

IMAGE: There is something magical about feisty indigo.

IMAGE: Enveloped in black and red, Mouni looks edgy and mysterious.

IMAGE: One can never go out of style in a sari, especially if it's worn by Mouni.

There's no doubt that Mouni looks drop-dead gorgeous in a sari. But which look did you like best? Do take the poll below and let us know.