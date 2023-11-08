Do you want to stand out this Diwali? Then see this!

Can fashion and conservation work hand in hand? Yes, they can. And Designer Anita Dongre proved it with Rewild '23.

The show -- which took place at the City Palace in Jaipur -- aimed to raise funds and awareness about Nature and elephant conservation.

Steering clear of traditional Indian silhouettes like anarkalis, saris and lehengas, which have been the designer's forte, the collection was contemporary yet rooted in tradition.

South African model Carla Kanungo felt it was 'better than the Dior show' recently organised in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Carol Gracias is graceful as always.

Do take a closer look at her stunning jacket; it's Anita's ode to the majestic Indian elephant.

IMAGE: Want to wear a dress and a skirt at the same time? Cutouts are the answer :)

A matching potli can be an unforgettable add-on.

IMAGE: Skirts and blazers with layered necklaces and sequinned flats. Anita is clearly giving Diwali 2023 a brand new look.

IMAGE: These tops can definitely multitask -- wouldn't they make lovely cholis as well?

IMAGE: She didn't forget to add pockets (love that, Anita!).

All her models wore flats for an added level of comfort.

IMAGE: Shorts for the festive season? A big, big yes if they look like this!

IMAGE: Want to bling out? Then this is exactly what you need.

IMAGE: When liquid gold -- doesn't this exquisitely crafted outfit look exactly like that? -- is transformed into a dress, this is the magic that happens!