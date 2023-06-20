What's Making Sanya Malhotra Blush?

Cropped tops are here to stay. Right, Sanya Malhotra?

They are on-trend.

Actually, if you think about it, they have never not been in fashion because Indian women, who astutely understand the best meaning of feminity, have been wearing cropped blouses under their saris like regal queens since practically the dawn of time. Part-ladylike and demure, part-incredibly seductive, Sanya wears them on repeat.

Diving deep into the glam mode, the actor's chota numbers give off a happy message of all that is carefree and cool about a girl.

IMAGE: A blush pink wallah for a blushing beauty!

Yeh 'cutie kahi ki' will remind you of the '90s kid in us.

'What a pretty smile', says actor Ishaan Khatter, as musician Atul Gogavale welcomes the lewk with a heart emoji.

Sanya is evidently doing something right.

IMAGE: She smashes it in a startling orange blouse that let's the world see all her gifts at once, including that secret half smile.

Thinking about a love, Sanya? Or your next plate of pani puri.

'Who says orange doesn't rhyme with any word?' ask a fan. 'It's rhyming with beauty seamlessly.'

IMAGE: Even a tailored, prim white office shirt has room for mutation into the cropped phylum and Sanya clearly likes to experiment with skin carnivals.

She is the centre of attention on IG, the only audience that counts these days, and it makes standup comedian Mallika Dua didi want to come immediately to 'utaaro nazar'.

IMAGE: 'My hair is a huge part of my personality' and with neutral separates -- but always an ab-display top too -- she cements her place as what a follower calls 'style crush till infinity'.

IMAGE: The not so Secret Superstar and her exotic buffet of refined cropped fare has whet your fashion appetite?

Will we soon see you hitting the shops for Sanya's freeing-the-stomach getups? Happy shopping!