Classy, Fab Nehha Pendse

By REDIFF STYLE
June 22, 2023 09:29 IST
Nehha Pendse digs clothes that are 'comfortable yet fashionable'.

'Of course, there are days when fashion will have an upper hand', she says, as opposed to comfort, when she steps out.

But Nehha's delighted how increasingly feasible it is to find outfits that are charming and comfortable.

'With a gush of pretty affordable, home-grown brands it's quite possible to have the best of both worlds' and she can celebrate every day with easy to wear, fun, clothing.

The actor, who collected plenty of acclaim for the Marathi film June, is crazy about red on red, simply kills in a sari, sports a bindi with her swimsuit and finds dressing up to be a 'mood changer'.

On most days when she is out and about with her gorgeous group of dogs, or shopping or travelling or just sitting on Mumbai's Marine Drive or at the Oval, taking in the hawa, she dons less-is-more stuff in muted shades and Nehha always scores.

IMAGE: Power and saris do go together.
That's the reason maybe Nehha has chosen to read Robert Green's 48 Laws of Power when she is looking devastatingly powerful in a silky rose-hued sari, worn with a darker pink sleeveless blouse.
She confesses she's always 'happy in a sari'.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Nehha Pendse/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Nehha brings in Valentine's Day in head-to-toe purple and a champa flower from the blossoming plant behind her and the fans go 'kasli bhari diste'.

 

IMAGE: She can switch wardrobe gears pretty quickly. The oversized check shirt and shorts are great choices for 'being touristy' in Bangkok.

 

IMAGE: When your pout is as precious as that polka-dotted dress, your followers will go wild with praise.
Psst... This frock she wore for a holiday in Ganpatipule got her over 150,000 likes.
Nehha muses, 'Har cheez mein zindagi dhundho, khushiyaan tumhe dhundhate ayengi'.
We second that.

 

IMAGE: 'Gabbar ki mehbooba' is feeling in the mood for a baseball game.
The lady's got humour.

 

IMAGE: Three cheers for the girl who looks this good in joggers that Nehha likes to live in', 'wants to chill at home', 'spending more time nurturing her paw fam'.
Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai?

 

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

