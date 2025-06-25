Is IIT-Tirupati Good for Placement?

rediffGURU Radheshyam Zanwar offers expert advice to students preparing for engineering college admissions and competitive exams.

How do the new IITs fare in terms of placement?

What are the resources you will need to prepare for the general knowledge section of any competitive exam?

rediffGURU Radheshyam Zanwar, founder of Zanwar Classes, helps aspirants prepare for competitive exams such as MHT-CET, IIT-JEE and NEET-UG.

Since the last 25 years, Radheshyam has been teaching mathematics to Class 11 and Class 12 students and coaching them for engineering and medical entrance examinations.

Marvelmom: My son got a seat in IIT Dharwad for engineering physics.

In the next rounds, mechanical is expected in a few IITs. We may also get mechanical in BITS.

He also got a 160 rank in EAMCET (Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) where CSE (computer science engineering) at JNTU (Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University) may be possible.

Please suggest if we have made the wrong decision by accepting a core branch in an IIT.

My son doesn't have a specific interest in CSE.

With the huge craze towards CSE, we are wondering if we're not setting him on the right path.

We can cancel the IIT seat and opt for EAMCET. Need some enlightenment from gurus.

Hello Marvelmom. Respect your son's interests.

No doubt, the IIT brand name works from all angles. But if he gets CSE in a preferred college through EAMCET, you can consider going with that and leave the IIT mechanical option.

Choose the branch he likes rather than choosing the wrong branch just for the brand name.

Opt for the CSE option if it aligns better with his goals.

Best of luck.

Dipesh: How to prepare for general knowledge for any competitive exams?

Hello Dipesh, here are a few tips:

Read newspapers daily. Focus on sources like The Hindu, Indian Express or similar for current affairs.

Follow monthly current affairs magazines: Use reliable ones such as Pratiyogita Darpan, Vision IAS or Manorama Yearbook.

Use GK apps and websites.

Study NCERT books: For static GK (history, geography, polity, etc), refer to class 6 to 12 NCERTs.

Make short notes: Write down important facts, events and dates for quick revision.

Revise regularly: Allocate time weekly to review what you’ve learned.

Practise mock tests: Take full-length GK tests to improve speed and accuracy.

And do everything else you can to stay consistent and motivated.

Best of luck!

Subramani: My daughter got mechanical engineering in IIT Tirupati.

Since it is a third-generation IIT, is it possible to get good placement there?

Hello Subramani. You haven't mentioned any other options.

Considering she is a female candidate, the mechanical branch may not be ideal unless she is truly interested.

If possible, try for computer-related branches for your daughter. If no other options are available, go ahead with mechanical at IIT Tirupati without overthinking.

Best of luck.

