'Outside India, No One Cares About Your IIT Tag'

By Information compiled by SEEMA PANT
May 21, 2025 09:16 IST
May 21, 2025 09:16 IST

'Lead with your work, not your degree.'

Your College Isn't Your Resume: Why Leading with IIT Might Not Get You the Job

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy RDNE Stock Project/Pexels

In a world where hiring managers scroll through dozens of applications in minutes, how you introduce yourself matters more than ever. And according to Kunal Kushwaha, a London-based tech professional, starting the conversation with 'I'm an IIT alumnus' might not be as impressive as you think.

In a now-viral post on X, Kunal shared a referral request he received that opened with the candidate's IIT credentials. While he praised the courage it takes to reach out in the first place, he offered a piece of advice that resonated across the tech world: 'Lead with your work, not your degree.

'When messages are short, every word matters,' he wrote. 'Leading with a college name can miss the chance to show what truly sets you apart.'

For Kunal -- who's worked across multiple countries -- the value of elite academic institutions like the IITs doesn't always translate globally.

'Outside India, no one cares about your IIT tag,' he noted. 'Maybe it still carries weight in India but not if you're aiming for remote roles at global companies.'

His message wasn't dismissive of IITs; rather, it was a call to shift focus towards what really matters in today's job market -- your actual contributions.

'Even top IITs have students who struggle with placements,' he added. 'What stands out is your work -- the projects you've built, the problems you've solved, your passion for the field.'

The post has sparked a broader conversation online about how jobseekers, especially from prestigious academic backgrounds, should present themselves in a global and increasingly skills-first economy.

Takeaway? Whether you're from IIT or not, your work speaks louder than your college brand. Lead with your skills, your projects, and your impact -- not just the name on your degree.

Information compiled by SEEMA PANT
