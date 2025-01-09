Beyond IIT-JEE: Important Engineering Entrance Exams

Considering the competition, engineering aspirants should ideally consider taking a minimum of five to seven entrance exams to maximise their chances of success and broaden their options when it comes to college, advises rediffGURU Nayagam PP.

It's that time of the year when engineering aspirants gear up to maximise their opportunities and secure a top rank to qualify for their dream engineering institution.

One of India's top engineering entrance exams, the Indian Institute of Technology-Joint Entrance Examination (IIT-JEE) Main is scheduled between January 22 and January 30, 2025, followed by IIT-JEE Advanced on May 18, 2025.

With lakhs of students registered to appear for the exam -- they hope to qualify for the few thousand seats that are available -- aspiring engineers must keep an eye on opportunities beyond the JEE to secure their admission in a reputed institution.

The entrance exams landscape in India is vast, with several options for students to explore, offering a range of possibilities depending on their preferences, strengths and future goals.

Here's why it's a smart strategy and how one can go about doing it.

Why aspirants should apply for multiple entrance exams

1. Better opportunities

Multiple exams increase the chances of securing a seat in a good college.

Candidates can choose the best option based on their performance in various exams.

2. Diverse college options

With a mix of state and national level exams, candidates can explore both government and private colleges.

Understanding the entrance exams, participating colleges and counselling procedures can provide a strategic advantage.

3. Personalised fit

Different exams offer a variety of programmes, locations and rankings. It's crucial for candidates to select exams that align with their preferred college, programme and long-term goals.

Key factors to consider

Before finalising the entrance exams, here’s a checklist of factors to review:

JEE percentile and All India Rank (AIR)

For top engineering branches like computer science, electronics and mechanical engineering, candidates must score above certain percentiles or ranks to secure admission in prestigious institutes.

Cut-offs and opening/closing ranks

The cut-offs help in understanding the competitiveness and trends from the previous year.

Preferred programmes and streams

Whether it's a core engineering branch, high-in-demand streams or dual degree options, knowing what the institutes offer is essential when it comes to making the right choice.

College reputation and infrastructure

Factors like the NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) ranking, faculty, placement records, lab facilities and campus life play a crucial role in the overall college experience.

Location preferences

Some candidates prefer studying in specific states or cities.

Understanding the benefits of studying in areas like Bengaluru (also considered the Silicon Valley of India) or Hyderabad (known for its tech hubs) can help in making informed decisions.

Fee structure and scholarships

The financial aspect is another major consideration. Some exams provide opportunities for scholarships, fee waivers or financial aid based on merit.

Popular engineering entrance exams to consider

Here is a list of the top engineering entrance exams candidates can take:

1. JEE (Main)

The gateway to the National Institutes of Technology, Indian Institutes of Technology and Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs), the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) is crucial for securing seats in a range of government and private institutions.

High-ranking candidates can aim for top branches of prestigious educational institutions.

2. JEE (Advanced)

For admission to IITs, IISc and other top institutes, JEE (Advanced) is the ultimate exam for high-performing candidates aiming for elite institutions. The competition is fierce but the rewards are substantial.

3. BITSAT

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science conducts this exam for admission to its campuses at Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad.

A strong score, particularly for competitive branches like computer science, can open doors to one of India's top private engineering institutes.

4. COMEDK (Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka)

This exam is open to candidates from all over India for admission into engineering colleges in Karnataka, including top institutions in Bengaluru, known for its vibrant tech scene.

5. AEEE

The Amrita Engineering Entrance Exam (AEEE) is conducted by the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham for admission to its campuses. Top performers in AEEE or JEE can expect good scholarship opportunities.

6. VITEEE

The VIT Engineering Entrance Examination is conducted for admission to VIT Vellore and other VIT campuses. The exam offers entry to a range of engineering branches, with merit-based scholarships for top performers.

7. SRMJEE

Conducted by the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, SRMJEE offers admission to BTech programmes at various SRM campuses. SRM is known for its flexibility in course offerings and strong placement records, which makes the competition tougher for participating students.

8. MET (Manipal)

The Manipal Entrance Test (MET) is another good option for those looking to pursue a BTech programme at a reputed private university. It is held in multiple phases and allows for flexibility in scheduling.

9. KIITEE

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) offers admission through its entrance test, KIITEE, which is open to students from all over India.

The institute provides merit-based scholarships and diverse engineering programmes.

10. UPESEAT

The University of Petroleum and Energy Studies conducts its own entrance exam for admission into its BTech programmes.

The university specialises in industry-aligned engineering courses like petroleum, aerospace, and mechanical engineering.

Important state level exams

In addition to national exams, candidates should not overlook the following state-level exams/counselling process, which often provide better opportunities based on home state quota and local institutions.

Here's a detailed overview of the various engineering entrance exams, counselling processes and the number of participating colleges in each state as of 2025.

1. Andhra Pradesh

Exam: AP EAPCET

Participating colleges: Approximately 260

2. Arunachal Pradesh

Exam: NEE or NERIST entrance examination (Open to candidates from all over India)

Participating colleges: Six colleges (including NITAP, NEFTU, RGU, JNC, DNG, IGIT)

Arunachal Pradesh's NEE is conducted by the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science And Technology (NERIST).

3. Assam

Exam: CEE (Common entrance exam)

Participating colleges: Seven

Assam's CEE exam is a pen and paper test for admission into seven colleges, offering limited but quality options for engineering aspirants.

4. Bihar

Counselling process: Conducted through Bihar combined entrance competitive examination board (BCECEB); JEE score is considered

Participating colleges: 57

5. Chandigarh

Counselling process: Joint admission committee (JAC), Chandigarh, along with JEE score

Participating colleges: Four

6. Chhattisgarh

Exam: Chandigarh Pre-Engineering Test (CG PET)

Participating colleges: 28

7. Delhi

Counselling process: Conducted by joint admission committee, Delhi. JEE score is considered.

Participating colleges: Five

8. Goa

Counselling process: Conducted by the directorate of technical education, Goa. Class 12 marks are considered.

Participating colleges: Five

9. Gujarat

Exam: GUJ CET

Participating colleges: 130

10. Haryana

Counselling process: Held by the Haryana State Technical Education Society. JEE Main score or class 12 marks are considered for admission.

Participating colleges: 95

11. Himachal Pradesh

Exam: HP CET

Participating colleges: 14

12. Jammu & Kashmir

Exam: JK CET

Participating colleges: 7

13. Jharkhand

Counselling process: Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (JCECEB)

Participating colleges: 13

14. Karnataka

Exam: KCET

Participating colleges: Approximately 250

15. Kerala

Exam: The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM), tentatively to be held in April 2025, is a state-level entrance that determines eligibility for undergraduate college admission in engineering, architecture and medical steams.

Participating colleges: Approximately 140

16. Madhya Pradesh

Counselling process: Held by the directorate of education, MP; JEE score is important for admission.

Participating colleges: Approximately 170

17. Maharashtra

Exam: MHT CET (Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test)

Participating colleges: Approximately 335

18. Nagaland

Counselling process: Conducted by Nagaland University; JEE Main/Advanced scores and class 12 marks are considered.

Participating colleges: 150 seats

19. Odisha

Exam: OJEE (Odisha Joint Entrance Exam) or IIT-JEE Main score

Participating colleges: Approximately 85

20. Puducherry

Counselling Process: Held by the centralised admission committee (CEN-TAC), government of Puducherry.

Participating colleges: 12

21. Punjab

Counselling process: Held by the IK Gujral Punjab Technical University. Class 12 marks or performance in SRE (Sikh Religious Examination) are considered.

Participating colleges: 10

22. Rajasthan

Counselling process: The Rajasthan Engineering Admission Process (REAP) is conducted by the centre for electronic governance. JEE Main score or class 12 marks are considered.

Participating colleges: 70

23. Tamil Nadu

Exam: The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) is conducted by the directorate of technical education (DoTE). Class 12 marks are considered too.

Participating Colleges: Approximately 480

24. Telangana

Exam: The TS EAPCET (Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test) is a computer based test

Participating colleges: 28

25. Tripura

Exam: The Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) is a pen and paper test for eligibility of admission into engineering colleges in Tripura.

Participating colleges: Around five

26. Uttarakhand

Counselling process: The Uttarakhand State Technical University conducts the counselling process. JEE score and class 12 marks are considered.

Participating colleges: 25

27. Uttar Pradesh

Counselling process: Held by the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow, JEE Main score and CUET scores are considered for admission.

Participating colleges: Approximately 220

28. West Bengal

Exam: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE)

Participating colleges: 94

The dates of most of these examinations will be out soon.

As the IIT-JEE Main, Advanced and other entrance exams are approaching, engineering aspirants should take a strategic approach to exam selection.

By considering factors like college preferences, available branches, financial aspects and scholarship opportunities, students can ensure that they apply to the best exams suited to their needs.

Remember, preparing for multiple exams might seem like a challenge but with careful planning and a clear focus, candidates can maximise their chances of securing admission to a top engineering college and setting the foundation for a successful career.

So gear up for the entrance exams and make the most out of the opportunities available to you.

