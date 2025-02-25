HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Son Got 99.78 In JEE Mains. Can He Get Into IIIT?'

'Son Got 99.78 In JEE Mains. Can He Get Into IIIT?'

By rediffGURU Dr DIPANKAR DUTTA, rediffGURU NAYAGAM PP, rediffGURU SUVASISH MUKHOPADHYAY, rediffGURU MAYANK CHANDEL, rediffGURU RADHESHYAM ZANWAR
February 25, 2025
February 25, 2025 10:25 IST

The National Testing Agency announced the results of the IIT-Joint Entrance Examination (Main) Paper 1 (for engineering) Session 1 on February 11 and Paper 2 (for architecture) on February 23.
Students who cracked the JEE Main will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced on May 18.

rediffGURUS -- who include JEE experts and career counsellors -- are currently helping guide engineering aspirants as they prepare for the upcoming entrance examinations.

rediffgurus: 'My son got 99.78 in JEE Mains. Can he get into IIIT?'

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Are the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) better than the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs)?

What is a good JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) score to get admission into the National Institutes of Technology (NITs)?

rediffGURUS has a distinguished panel of experts that includes career counsellors, mentors, professors of engineering and JEE experts who can help you make an informed career choice.

Do check out some of the top JEE-related questions answered by rediffGURUS this week:

Anonymous: My son got 99.787 in JEE Mains 2025.
Is there a possibility of him getting a seat in IIIT Hyderabad or IIIT Bangalore?

rediffGURU Dr Dipankar Dutta: Congratulations to your son.

IIIT Hyderabad CSE (computer science engineering): Unlikely.

IIIT Hyderabad ECE (electronics and communication engineering): Possible but tough.

IIIT Bangalore CSE: Very likely.

IIIT Bangalore ECE: Almost guaranteed.

Seshu: I am a female who scored 99.65 percentile in JEE Mains in the general category.
Can I get a seat in CSE or ECE at an NIT?

rediffGURU Nayagam PP: Seshu, 99.65 percentile is excellent that too for a female candidate.

As I've mentioned in response to similar questions over the past week, please check the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA)'s opening and closing ranks for 2024 to get a general idea of the institutes and branches you may be eligible for, based on your female category.

Make sure to fill in your preferences accordingly during the JoSAA counselling.

Though your score is excellent, it is advisable to appear for three to four more entrance exams as back-ups to choose the most suitable one, instead of relying only on JEE.

All the best for your prosperous future.

 

Vani: Hi, I'm a parent of an intermediate second year state student who secured 99 percentile in JEE mains first attempt.
His interest lies in aerospace engineering. Request you to suggest best study options, admissions and career scope within India.

rediffGURU Suvasish Mukhopadhyay: You need to conduct the necessary research for that.

Regarding career prospects, it is a highly specialised field and, outside of teaching, opportunities are mainly available in research organisations like the Indian Space Research Organisation. However, the scope is significantly broader abroad.

I suggest exploring opportunities at top-tier IITs.

It is an excellent branch and since the mainstream focus is on computer science, he will have better chances. Best of luck!

 

Reetesh: My son scored 99.325 percentile in the first session of JEE Mains in the general category.
What is the opportunity for the top 10 NITs and in which branch?

rediffGURU Mayank Chandel: Hello Reetesh, congratulations on such a great score.

I believe he can get the top three branches in all the top 10 NITs.

Many of the contenders above him will go for advanced.

Considering this scenario, he can get a good branch in all the top 10 NITs.

 

Sunita: Hi, my daughter has got 98.4 percentile in JEE Mains paper 2 in 2025 session 1.
Can you please help us understand what colleges she can get admission in for the BArch programme? Thank you.

rediffGURU Radheshyam Zanwar: Hello Sunita. With a 98.4 percentile, your daughter stands a good chance of securing admission to several National Institutes of Technology and other esteemed institutions offering BArch programmes.

Here are some of the top NITs for BArch admissions:

1. NIT Trichy, Surathkal, Rourkela, Warangal, Calicut, Durgapur

2. Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT), Nagpur

3. Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur (MNIT).

Please keep a close watch on the admission process and visit the official website of above-mentioned institutes for updated information.

rediffgurus: My son got 99.78 in JEE Mains 2025. Can he get into IIIT?

rediffGURU Dr DIPANKAR DUTTA, rediffGURU NAYAGAM PP, rediffGURU SUVASISH MUKHOPADHYAY, rediffGURU MAYANK CHANDEL, rediffGURU RADHESHYAM ZANWAR
