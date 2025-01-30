Best Colleges To Study Computer Science

rediffGURU Radheshyam Zanwar counsels students about how to pursue a successful career in science, medicine and technology.

Zanwar is the founder of Zanwar Classes, which prepares aspirants for competitive exams such as MHT-CET, IIT-JEE and NEET-UG.

For the last 25 years, he has been teaching mathematics to Class 11 and Class 12 students and coaching them for engineering and medical entrance examinations.

Anonymous: Hello, my son is bright in his studies and is in Class 6 IGCSE Cambridge board.

He was doing good in Olympiads till last year, but has drastically gone down this year as there's a difference in curriculum.

I am afraid that it will be difficult for him to appear in national competitive exams like the JEE in the future.

I am up for enrolling him in specialised coaching for the same.

Should I enroll him for Olympiad coaching from now which will also keep him in touch or should I just drop the idea of national competitions?

Hello. Here is the pointwise reply to your question:

1. Don't worry at this stage. Your son is in Class 6. He can appear in any national level exam as per his wish and preparation.

2. Enrolling in Olympiad coaching may boost his lost confidence to some extent.

3. There is no need to panic and stress at this stage or drop the idea of national level competitions. Just take it easy. Take every exam without stressing.

Under any circumstances, if your son fails to crack these exams, nothing will go wrong.

Many options will open up automatically when he is in Class 12.

Just relax. Do not think much about the future.

Spend time with your son. Don't set any difficult targets at this stage.

It is not possible for an aspirant to handle the pressure of any examination up to the next six to seven years.





Rakesh: Dear Sir, which of the following colleges will be the best for CSE (Computer Science Engineering)?

1. VIT

2. MIT

3. SRM

4. Shiv Nadar

5. IIIT Hyderabad or

6. SASTRA

Hello Rakesh.

All these are good colleges. If you are not concerned about the fee, you can choose any one depending on the convenience of your location.

If I have to pick, this would be the order of preference:

1. The International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad

2. Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT)

3. SRM Institute of Science and Technology

4. Shiv Nadar

5. MIT

6. SASTRA





Anonymous: Sir I am a PCB (physics chemistry biology) student and I will appear for isolated math in February 2025.

So will I be able to fill MHT-CET PCM (physics chemistry math) form?

Because the eligibility criteria mentions that physics and mathematics are compulsory.

Hello. You are eligible to fill out the MHT-CET form based on PCM scores.

Please ensure that the mathematics marks (sheet) are available by the time of the MHT-CET application process or at least before the document verification phase during admission.

If this is done, you can be admitted to any course of your choice.

