Rediff.com  » Getahead » Is Blue Esha's Favourite Colour?

Is Blue Esha's Favourite Colour?

By Rediff Get Ahead
April 29, 2022 09:24 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of Esha Gupta's head-turning blue looks.

IMAGE: Esha flaunting her effortless style in a bikini top, paired with blue denim pants and a printed bandana.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ice, ice baby! Esha's blue dress makes for an eye-catching look.
She matched it with beige heels and pink lips.

 

IMAGE: Stealing the limelight in a full-sleeve blue top and blush pink pants.

 

IMAGE: Just the fun, celebratory outfit for warm summer parties.

 

IMAGE: Blue and black are a great combination.

 

IMAGE: Posing in delightfully breezy blue and yellow separates.

 

IMAGE: Esha cuts an elegant figure in a blue printed sari.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
