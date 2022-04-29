Is Blue Esha's Favourite Colour?

Please click on the images for glimpses of Esha Gupta's head-turning blue looks.
IMAGE: Esha flaunting her effortless style in a bikini top, paired with blue denim pants and a printed bandana.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram
IMAGE: Ice, ice baby! Esha's blue dress makes for an eye-catching look.
She matched it with beige heels and pink lips.
IMAGE: Stealing the limelight in a full-sleeve blue top and blush pink pants.
IMAGE: Just the fun, celebratory outfit for warm summer parties.
IMAGE: Blue and black are a great combination.
IMAGE: Posing in delightfully breezy blue and yellow separates.
IMAGE: Esha cuts an elegant figure in a blue printed sari.
Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com