Sara Tendulkar's Fabulous Summer Style

Sara Tendulkar looks nothing less than perfect as she makes a case for floral, printed dresses and vibrant cropped tops.

Please click on the images below for a better look at Ms Tendulkar's wardrobe.

IMAGE: Summer is the best time to bring out your printed outfits and Sara nails the brief with this look.

'Laughing because I saw the salad dressing,' she captioned the pic.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Sara Tendulkar/Instagram

IMAGE: Sara looking effortless and impossibly cool in a floral strappy blue dress.

IMAGE: Sara poses in a red dress with beautiful blue prints.

It's cute how she chose to let a few strands of her hair drop over her face.

Scroll down to see a full-length pic of the dress.

IMAGE: Featuring a deep back and oversized sleeves, the red knee-length dress looked jaw-droppingly good.

IMAGE: This casual look is very vibrant, with hints of sexiness and oozes hot summer charm.