Krishna Jackie Shroff will charm you with her athletic frame.

Always in the best fashion form, her wardrobe is fierce, fabulous and badass.

Strong is the new pretty for this Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant who is obsessed with suits.

IMAGE: Krishna's outfit is a doff to school-girl chic.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Krishna Jackie Shroff/Instagram

IMAGE: She'll get you used to seeing women in suits more often.

IMAGE: Krishna couldn't have found a better way to wear satin and denim together.

IMAGE: 'Shine is my favourite colour,' Krishna shares as she ditches a sequinned dress for a sequinned pantsuit.

IMAGE: The winged eyes and high ponytail give this polka-dotted dress an extra edge.

IMAGE: Vacays call for a floral touch.

IMAGE: Her top is literally dripping with chunky, shiny stones.