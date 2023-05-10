Meet KKK13's Moroccan Beauty

Show business is a merciless dictator that orders its devotees to always look their prettiest.

Come rain or shine. Windstorm or hail. Riot or parade. Song or dance. Hangovers or highs.

Through attacks of creepy pimples. Or in spite of an angry sunburn. On a bad hair day or happy feet day. Whatever. Whenever.

The exacting dada named Show Biz doesn't care. He wants his folks on their toes.

Soundous Moufakir understands the brief well. That's why her Instagram count is quickly ticking its way to the 2 million milestone.

For those of you who don't know, the French-Moroccan model landed in Mumbai from Rabat (or was it Paris?), with just two suitcases, took Hindi lessons and made her way up the ladder of popularity with 'discipline, courage, confidence and faith in her dreams'.

Her wardrobe is full of seductive togs. She often plucks out from its depth many a sensational piece that could spark up your interest even on a chaotic Wednesday.

An MBA in finance from her home country, she appeared in The Kerala Story. Soundous was the winner of MTV Splitsvilla X4 and is set to acquire our 1.4 billion plus hearts with her presence on the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Go for it, Soundous.

IMAGE: Soundous puts her biodata on her tee.

When you don't know what to wear to work, 'wear your work'.

Can you think of a more creative way to show gratitude for being a part of KKK 13?

Photographs: Kind courtesy Soundous Moufakir/Instagram

IMAGE: Rabat summers must be a tad hotter than our Mumbai season and maybe the budding KKK girl has practice in looking delightfully chilled on a 36 degrees C and soaring day.

The getup draws attention to toned legs. We're looking at those gorgeous tresses!

Lesson: A morning jog on the beach can be a fashionable affair and Soundous works her charm in a white mini skirt and a frilly, strappy top.

IMAGE: She's Loveliness Central on the beach.

The gold skirt gives off celestial vibes, and the corset is very Victorian.

No wonder they call her Soundarya Soundous.

IMAGE: Soundous seems to live a lot at the beach.

Beach outifts make, of course, wonderfully alluring pics.

Here she is, marvellously tanned, in a pyaara halter neck bikini top. A giant hoop is there to reassuringly hold things in place.

The floral stuff around her chota waist looks like a piece of upholstery, but that ain't matter.

Full points for the bucket hat.

IMAGE: Is that bikini or a sheath seriously meant to hide your modesty?

Whatever the case be, red looks beautiful on this sun baby.

IMAGE: Looking all kinds of amazing in cherry pants and a gingham bra setup that's all about becoming a Fear Factor.

Will she be taking a dip in those pants?