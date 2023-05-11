News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » KKR Biwi No. 1: Saachi Marwah Rana

KKR Biwi No. 1: Saachi Marwah Rana

By REDIFF STYLE
May 11, 2023 09:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Nitish Rana excels as a batter and it's a treat to see him bowl.

Icing on the cake is his looker wife Saachi Marwah Rana -- when she is in the stands, cheering for him, it's so hard to drag your eyes back to the game, even though it might be the most interesting match in IPL 2023.

Her fashion feeds are also so pretty to go through too -- she's got a collection of clothes you.will.want.to.wear.

An architectural designer, as per her Instagram account, and a style trendsetter at heart, Saachi's fashion is totally snatched, to use Zoomer lingo.

Flawless fits, fancy-schmancy ensembles and a pair of shoes for every occasion... Saachi is KKR's Biwi No. 1.

IMAGE: Did the Kardashians inspire Saachi to go 'dressy' in cycling shorts?
Good choice, especially with the arty tee, beige heels, with red nails peeping through and the pink halo her red highlights and the cricket pitch floodlights gift her.
Can you look away?
Photographs: Kind courtesy Saachi Marwah Rana/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She's oh-so nightclub ready in a blingety-bling gold lame dress, with horizontal pleating, the viewing of which requires a welder's mask.
Does it remind you of the golden foil wrapped around bars of Cadbury chocolate?

 

IMAGE: 'Wherever I go I sprinkle a little #art' she says. And #fashion. And #song (thongs).'

 

IMAGE: You gotta admire how she brings together a mishmash of styles and hues to create an outfit as edgy as the game her hubby plays.
Because 'at the end of the day, we'll be artworks in our own museum'. Indeed.

 

IMAGE: At 4,000 plus feet her dressing only gets sharper.
Dilli Beauty meets Gulmarg's Sundari, Apharwat Peak.

 

IMAGE: How charming the Kolkata Knight and his lady look!
And what an oochy-smoochy jhalak dikhlaja glance he is giving her.
Who do you think is better dressed?
His golden shoes are certainly a winner. Stiff competition for her YSL typography stilettos.

 

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Which Couple Won The Style Race?
Which Couple Won The Style Race?
Shriya, Kriti, Rakul Painted It Black
Shriya, Kriti, Rakul Painted It Black
Janhvi, Ananya Are The Queens Of Dreams
Janhvi, Ananya Are The Queens Of Dreams
Want To Watch Her Get Tortured?
Want To Watch Her Get Tortured?
ED summons Maha NCP chief in money laundering case
ED summons Maha NCP chief in money laundering case
Take The Super Fun Bollywood Quiz
Take The Super Fun Bollywood Quiz
SEE: CSK Players' Daddy's Day Out
SEE: CSK Players' Daddy's Day Out

More like this

Here Comes Netflix's Class Act

Here Comes Netflix's Class Act

Meet KKK13's Moroccan Beauty

Meet KKK13's Moroccan Beauty

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances