KKR Biwi No. 1: Saachi Marwah Rana

Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Nitish Rana excels as a batter and it's a treat to see him bowl.

Icing on the cake is his looker wife Saachi Marwah Rana -- when she is in the stands, cheering for him, it's so hard to drag your eyes back to the game, even though it might be the most interesting match in IPL 2023.

Her fashion feeds are also so pretty to go through too -- she's got a collection of clothes you.will.want.to.wear.

An architectural designer, as per her Instagram account, and a style trendsetter at heart, Saachi's fashion is totally snatched, to use Zoomer lingo.

Flawless fits, fancy-schmancy ensembles and a pair of shoes for every occasion... Saachi is KKR's Biwi No. 1.

IMAGE: Did the Kardashians inspire Saachi to go 'dressy' in cycling shorts?

Good choice, especially with the arty tee, beige heels, with red nails peeping through and the pink halo her red highlights and the cricket pitch floodlights gift her.

Can you look away?

Photographs: Kind courtesy Saachi Marwah Rana/Instagram

IMAGE: She's oh-so nightclub ready in a blingety-bling gold lame dress, with horizontal pleating, the viewing of which requires a welder's mask.

Does it remind you of the golden foil wrapped around bars of Cadbury chocolate?

IMAGE: 'Wherever I go I sprinkle a little #art' she says. And #fashion. And #song (thongs).'

IMAGE: You gotta admire how she brings together a mishmash of styles and hues to create an outfit as edgy as the game her hubby plays.

Because 'at the end of the day, we'll be artworks in our own museum'. Indeed.

IMAGE: At 4,000 plus feet her dressing only gets sharper.

Dilli Beauty meets Gulmarg's Sundari, Apharwat Peak.

IMAGE: How charming the Kolkata Knight and his lady look!

And what an oochy-smoochy jhalak dikhlaja glance he is giving her.

Who do you think is better dressed?

His golden shoes are certainly a winner. Stiff competition for her YSL typography stilettos.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com