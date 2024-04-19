Pretty Beaches: White Sand Kappad, Serene Ramakrishna

The best fun you can have on a hot day in India is definitely at the beach.

Take care to head out early, with a towel, sunblock, water and a hat and avoid the blazing, slightly treacherous noon-day sun.

And which strip of sand should you choose? India has so many!

We present you with some delightful choices: Have a look at this beach roundup -- India's 10 Lesser Known Gorgeous Beaches

Or this recco: Baga for fun, Gokarna for sun

Many readers have written in too, offering their favourite beach locations.

IMAGE: Kappad beach. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajesh Maurya

Rajesh Maurya prefers Kerala beaches. He recently went to Kappad beach in Kozhikode district.

"This photograph was taken in the afternoon on my iPhone, when the crowd was very less. I visited this beach in January 2024," says Rajesh.

"What I liked most about the beach: Cleanliness."

Great tip, Rajesh. Thanks.

Glorious Kappad beach is 17 km from Kozhikode. It is where Portuguese explorer Vasco de Gama landed in 1498.

IMAGE: Ramakrishna beach. Photograph: Kind courtesy Umakanth

Umakanth, who lives in Hyderabad, suggests Ramakrishna beach at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, also called RK beach.

Located 5 km from the city's railway station, the beach also has an impressive Kali temple nearby.

"During my November visit to the City of Destiny, early in the morning, around 7 am, after walking in the sand for a while, I was perfectly seated on the rock with the sea in the background,," says Umakanth.

"This beach is so peaceful and serene, as also is reflected in my true expression." Thank for the pic, Umakanth!

Calling for your Best Beach Pictures!

Dear Reader, do you have a photograph that perfectly captures the beauty of one of India's finest beaches? Share it with the world. Simply send in your photograph (original photos only) to getahead@rediff.co.in with the subject 'My beach pic', along with your name, the name of the place and a short description of the photograph, when you visited and what you liked most about its beach and we'll feature the best pics.